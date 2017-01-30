Valentine's wishes from prison

Valentine's day is just another really horrible commercial event.

I shudder when I see Easter eggs in stores slide into the place where Christmas decorations were.

And before we know it, Valentine's Day cards are popping up everywhere, impossible to miss.

But if I am totally honest, no matter how I dislike the concept of Valentine's Day – why can't people love each other everyday instead of being ridiculously schmaltzy once a year – there is a part of me that wants a Valentine's card.

Even though Mark and I have been together several years, I admit to looking forward to his card, which makes my day, every year.

This year, I got a very unusual and unexpected Valentine's card from a prisoner, which has the most beautiful and encouraging words in it. This card will forever remain my absolute favourite.

Heinrich is learning calligraphy and composes all his own words – thus becoming something of a poet while in prison. I met him a couple weeks ago while doing an interview with prisoners.

This card was handmade and hand-delivered on paper from the prison, and I will cherish it.

So the only conclusion I can come to is no matter how much I pretend to intensely dislike Valentine's Day, I do like getting a card, I do like giving one and this one from prison was a real surprise.

I also don't like the way Christmas and Easter, the most significant dates on the Christian calendar, have been exploited by capitalist marketing people.

But having said that I also buy and like getting Christmas presents – and I give Easter eggs and eat my fair share as well.

Happy Valentine's to every reader. Whether we like it or not, all people need sometimes to be tangibly told or shown they are loved or desired.