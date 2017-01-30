Today was one of 'those days'. Everything annoyed me, nothing wanted to work the way I wanted it to and every time the phone rang I wanted to throw the stupid thing against the wall. Didn't really help that it was so damn hot either!

And then, on my way home - irritated and bothered - a blind man, briefcase in one hand, cane in the other, was heading home after (I assume) a day at the office. And he was smiling - the biggest goofiest smile I've seen in a long time. Suddenly, my 'rough' day just didn't matter.

Here was a man who couldn't see, and he was still walking with his head held high. 'Always be grateful for what you have,' I told myself when I got home. 'Be grateful for a job you love, even though some days are hard, for friends who are always there for you, for a family who loves you unconditionally and for a place to call home.'

"Be grateful for the little things in life, for one day, you will look back and realise they were the big things." - Unknown