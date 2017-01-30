Translate to: 

Tooth linked to dinosaurian dentistry?

Local paleontologists are ecstatic and are salivating over the latest find. A dinosaur's tooth. And according to one expert, the unlucky prehistoric lizard lost his incisor 120 million years back. Evidently the tooth was picked up on a Knysna beach by a youngster who had a feeling it was more than a battered crustacean from the sea. Imagine the feverish excitement of the fossil fanatic when handed this rare find - not unlike a gold digger espying a nugget in the sieve.
 
I mean, dinosaurs ruled the earth for 160 million years, and here was proof to us sceptics of their existence. As a meat eater, Dino must've had a hard time chewing on his pal's ribs. Poor sod. I know what it feels like with more gums than teeth. Question is, why was the tooth on its own? How did he lose it? I reckon the spot where it was found was a dentistry and the tooth had been extracted by a reptilian orthodontist without Novocaine or gas.
 
Or was it a boxing ring, and Dino took a punch to the mouth? When my geography teacher described these beings ranging in size from humming birds to lumbering giants, I laughed out loud. For that I was punished by having to write out 50 times on the blackboard, "I must not laugh at dinosaurs".
 
Up to my wedding day I kept having recurring nightmares about dinosaurs chasing me around mine dumps. After the marriage, I had other nightmares related to mothers-in-law and midwives. Lately I can't remember any of my nightmares.
 
Too long in the tooth? Back to 'the' tooth. Its shape indicates the guy was carnivorous and fed on his mates. Sounds like cannibalism still practiced today. Can we conclude they're the off-shoot of carnivorous dinosaurs? They eat the flesh of other humans, making them dinosaurian.
 
This surely can be proved by extracting the tooth of a modern-day cannibal and comparing it with this latest find. But it would take a brave dentist (like George's Dr Xyvier JvR?) persuade a cannibal to open his mouth and give away his prized cutlery.
 
Any takers? You'd put toothy smiles on paleontologists' faces. If, of course, you survive the man-eaters' cooking pot.
www.cliffsclout.wordpress.com
14:19 (GMT+2), Tue, 14 February 2017
