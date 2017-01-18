What’s in a name? Depends on what name and to whom it belongs. Take my name. At one time, I thought it was rare, almost exclusive to an elite group.Wrong. I not only met my namesake, but my match.The garden was getting out of hand, with weeds smothering the flowers. And not having green fingers and all thumbs when it comes to soiling my hands, I set out to find me a gardener. As luck would have it, I spotted one working in a neighbouring garden. Yes, he can help me on Friday.What’s your name, I ask.“Cliff,” he says.“No, no, can’t be,” I shout back.“Why?” he asks with a frown.“I’m Cliff,” I respond.With a smile showing sparkling white teeth against a dark background, he cheekily retorts, “So am I”. Huffily I tell him to pitch on Friday.On the said morning, I get a phone call from the guard at the main gate to our complex. “Mr Cliff, there’s a man here says he’s your gardener. Says his name is Cliff. I think he’s lying”.“No. Send him in, his name is Cliff,” I choke the words.There’s a pregnant pause on the phone, then an incredulous, “Aikona!” followed by a word in Khosa, I swear was an expletive.Cliff arrives pushing his bike. “Flat tyre,” he explains.After showing him where to find the tools he sets to work. It’s obvious he knows his oats, and the weeds fill fifteen black bags. To show I know something about gardening, I point out a bush I suggest is a weed.“No, no, Cliff,” he says. “That’s a tomato plant”. I walk off in a huff, because my Heidi wins a bet. And he calls me by my Christian name.After work, with bicycle in the boot, I give him a lift to a garage to sort out the tyre. In the car, he takes out his cellphone and asks for my number. “What are you going to use as a contact name?” I enquire.“Obviously,” he replies, “Cliff2”.“No, no. I’m Cliff1”.“Aikhona. It isn’t. On my phone, you’re Cliff2”.I was sorely tempted to throw him out of the car with his two-wheeler.Glad I didn’t. He’s back, and the garden is blooming.The two Cliffs have become a work in progress.