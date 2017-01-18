Translate to: 

When writing goes rong - um, wrong

Writers’ block is a real occurrence. It’s when the right hemisphere of the brain lapses, or in my case, completely malfunctions. You would know the right hemisphere controls creativity - the arty side that includes writing.
 
And the left hemisphere is the source of carrying out logic and exact mathematical computations. That’s why left-brainers brag about their math skills and the right-brainers about their creativity.
 
So, what is writer’s block by definition? It’s the condition of being unable to think of what to write or how to proceed with writing. Numb brain, I call it.
 
Fortunately, I’m not alone in having to face this monster, especially when nearing the deadline to submit copy to hard-nosed editors who don’t suffer fools for long. One writer puts it this way: "It happens to every writer. It’s inevitable. Your prose has turned to mush, you don’t have a creative bone left in your body, and you want to throw in the towel." Couldn’t say it better.
 
You would say my prose is mush at the best of times. Be that as it may, I’m still committed to fill a weekly space, mush or no mush. During one hemispherical blackout, I came across a piece of wisdom churned out by a genuine writer (as opposed to a space filler like me). He suggests some ways to fight the dumb beast.
 
Go for a walk - I hate walking. Eliminate distractions to focus on just writing - While a vacuum cleaner and the neighbour’s petrol mower compete? Do something to get your blood flowing, like running - I detest running. Play games - I abhor games. Change your environment - Can’t move with domestic clutter filling every nook and cranny. Read a book - No that I’ll do. Brew some coffee - Coffee gives me heartburn. Call an old friend - All my old friends are dead.
 
So, cracking one out of his eight suggestions is not going to do it. No, there’s only one trusted method that has worked for me over the years, albeit at the last minute before deadline.
 
When Heidi, my muse, spots me slouched over my laptop, my dull eyes staring into space, she serves me a cup of scalding rooibos, klaps me gently around the ear and says the magic words, "Pull yourself towards yourself and meet yourself halfway!"
 
See, I made this deadline, mush and all.
 
BY CLIFF BUCHLER
13:54 (GMT+2), Tue, 07 February 2017
