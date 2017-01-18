Where is the love anyway?

With Mother's Day only in May, it's a tad early for an ode to mommy dearest.Have mercy - we have yet to survive the fake mushiness of the so-called month of love featuring (drum roll) - Valentine's Day.Maybe, however, it's not that far-fetched or premature to drag motherhood into the discussion since this day now associated with romantic love, had its origins prior to the foundation of Rome in a fertility celebration known as Lupercalia.The festival was partly in honour of Lupa, the she-wolf who, according to legend nursed the infant orphans Romulus and Remus, founders of the city of Rome (735 BC). Lupercalia also celebrated the Roman god Lupercus, who was the god of shepherds. After Christianity became the official state religion of Rome, a "Christianised" form of Lupercalia was officially adopted by the church to honour Saint Valentine, the saint of romantic causes.In 2016, data journalist Niall McCarthy reports in no uncertain terms on excessive spending in an article simply called "America's $20 billion Day of Love" (www.forbes.com). Surprisingly (or not?), statistics show that mothers rank among the top three recipients of Valentine's Day cards.Where are we going with this? Despite its very definition being misconstrued in ways unimaginable, if there is anyone who understands the cost of love, it is a mother.In KwaNonqaba, a promising young sportsman was stabbed to death on Adriaans Avenue last Saturday morning. His dying words are said to have been "tell my mother that I love her". Instead of watching him score for his team on game day, she will be laying him down in his final resting place tomorrow.In Great Brak River, a mother who seemingly invested in preparing her daughter to be a fearless leader, is lamenting the fact that her child fears to return to school after a bully knocked her unconscious for reprimanding him for his unruly behaviour.On the flip side of this, one could say it almost looks worse. For further consideration, there is the heartache of the mothers of the young sportsman's murderers. And don't forget the despair of the woman who raised a boy who punches girls in the face with his fist.Does their love cost less? Surely, no one raises a child to die a premature death. be it physically, psychologically or spiritually.Love ain't cheap, McCarthy states. One is tempted to echo this statement with a spirited: "And so say all of us."