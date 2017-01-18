Translate to: 

Let’s pound e-books to pulp

15
The book worm is also known as a book or paper louse that feeds on microscopic moulds and other organic matter found in neglected places like cool, damp, dark and undisturbed areas of archives, libraries and museums.
 
OK, now you know where the name for an avid reader of books originates. And I consider myself among those that thrive on visits to libraries and book stores.
 
But bookworms are an endangered species and can become extinct if they don’t watch their Ps and Qs. Literally. The enemy? E-books. And let’s face it, a bookworm in the true sense of the word can’t be expected to feed off an unappetising cold tablet.
 
To me reading starts in a bookshop redolent with musty odour of decaying pulp.
Then there’s the browsing, seeking out particular authors or new releases. And another vital element: wriggling with like-minded worms, exchanging views about favourite novels and writers.
 
Only then comes the reading and turning over of real pages. And marking the spot with a personalised bookmark created by an intelligent grandchild who’ll hopefully keep the bookworm tradition alive.
 
These are part and parcel of reading that the electronic version can’t emulate.
Not so, says a persuasive son-in-law. Get with it pops, and invest in a tab.
 
Invasive daughter-in-law agrees. It’s far cheaper than conventional books.
I take a stand, and just for spite, buy two fat tomes from Wordsworth in the mall. That should put them off for good. Wrong.
 
With a smirk and fake flourish, they present me with an electronic tablet on my birthday. Sadists.
So, I’m stuck with the unwelcome intruder. First problem: no instruction manual. Second: tiny buttons on the side that tell nothing. It’s a case of fiddling here and there, getting nowhere.
 
Phone Ms Invasive. Have you charged it, she asks. No, how? There’s a charger in the box. When the green light shows, you can open the tab.
 
And the cautionary rider: Oh, and pops, if you read too slowly, the tab will bomb out and you have to switch it on again.
 
So now I’m stuck with a robotic book dictating how fast or slow I read – and needs charging ever so often.
And what’s more, it gives off a synthetic smell.
 
The alien is carefully re-wrapped. An ideal gift for tablet suckers.
Can’t wait to worm my way back to Wordsworth and its pulpy pong.
