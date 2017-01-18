Translate to: 

When animals are not humans

Anthropomorphism, which means attributing human sentiments to an animal, is a new word for me and particularly relevant this week.
 
When I first saw the beached seal at Coney Glen, The Heads, I immediately associated human sentiments and feelings with her.
 
Her breathing seemed laboured and irregular, which in a human would never be a good sign, but I know zilch about seals.
 
When I said to a marine expert that she had the saddest eyes, he told me that a seal's face and eyes always look like this – and it was no indication of how she felt.
 
The science of how much humans actually share feelings with animals is still widely contested – and nothing new, since some of the oldest deities combine human and beast.
 
Not only that, but there are peculiarities with animals and crows using tools, which almost indicate they can think like humans.
 
In psychology 101, one learns about the gorilla called Koko who had a vocabulary of a three-year-old child after learning a thousand words in sign language. And what of the chimpanzee named Santino who gathers and hides stones, ready to throw at visitors who stare at him in his enclosure at the zoo in Sweden.
 
In an article in The Guardian written in February 2016, a psychologist, Patrician Ganea, at Toronto University ran a series of experiments on three to five-year-olds in which they were given information about animals in a straight, factual form and then in a more fantastical, anthropomorphised way.
 
She found children were less likely to attribute human characteristics to animals.
 
The phenomenon of attributing human-like intentions and beliefs is, Ganea says, "a very natural way to explain certain animal behaviours", but she warns there can be a downside.
 
"Anthropomorphism can lead to an inaccurate understanding of biological processes in the natural world," she says.
 
This makes perfect sense to me because a Chinchilla cat is always going to look snooty and precious while it manifests normal cat behaviour.
 
If one googles a beagle dog, various sites describe the animal using human terminology and character traits, such as one breeder who claims, "Beagles are happy, gentle, energetic dogs that fit in well with any family. They love to feel like 'part of the group', needing an ample amount of love".
 
Seems almost impossible for any animal lover not to feel some degree of anthropomorphism, especially for their pets.
 
I am sure I know the look in my cat's eyes when she is sulking for having been left alone too long or when her incessant tuna demands are not met.
 
Funnily enough, I once had a beagle and if he got into trouble (he did, for wandering the neighbourhood and escaping like Houdini) he would stand with his face against the wall in a corner, ears drooping oozing sorrow.
 
Suitably punished and remorseful are human sentiments I would have pinned on this one.
 
The best approach, it would appear, is to avoid projecting human sentiments onto animals, especially wild ones, but I still think we know our pets and do get to understand their actions as meaning or conveying certain feelings.
 
I can think of one very useful place for keeping anthropomorphism alive and well.
 
When a couple are having a rough patch and going through one of those silent patches, isn't it just perfect to be able to say loudly and within earshot of said partner various things to pets.
 
To a purring cat it is works well to say loudly, "At least somebody loves and appreciates me."
 
To the same pet, "Shame that somebody is shouting at me because I know it upsets you." (Meanwhile the animal doesn't look slightly perturbed).
 
"When I leave home one day you are coming with me, so don't worry about him/her upsetting you," is another good one.
 
BY ELAINE KING.
