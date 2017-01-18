Shake the tree for truth, Schabir

There is one person who could prove or disprove the alleged corruption history of president Jacob Zuma. After all, he was found guilty of having a corrupt relationship with the man.

But let’s digress. What defines a relationship? Oxford dictionary says, “The way in which two or more people or things are connected”. This presupposes a relationship consists of two or more people. So, in the case of Mr Schabir Shaik, the relationship was between him and one other.

Now let’s consider the phraseology of the judge who sent Mr Shaik to jail. “The case is convincing and really overwhelming,” Judge Squires told the court as he finished weighing the evidence of count one of general corruption against Shaik. In his summary, the judge said payments made to Zuma by Shaik constituted a benefit under the definition of corruption.

Sheik was sentenced to a jail term, but his pal whom he helped financially in the said corrupt transactions – the then deputy president Jacob Zuma - walked away.

So, to us, the common people, the law in this case was flawed. The giver, Shaik, and the receiver, Zuma, were equally guilty. So why only the one to bear the brunt?

The whole shebang was politically orchestrated when Mr Shaik was given a fake parole after a short term behind bars. From death’s door, he was miraculously healed and is living it up on the golf course. See, Zuma owed him big time for taking the fall. Or so it appeared.

Mr Shaik should substitute golf clubs for a lap top and write his memoirs describing in great detail what brought on the cosy tie-up with Zuma and what actually transpired behind closed doors. After all, it was Shaik who was branded the crook, and who single handedly faced the music. It was time to set the record straight. Call it revenge, if you like.

The expose will again bring to the fore a criminal case that has been forgotten, or conveniently kept hidden, but one that would lay bare the real truth behind the Shaik-Zuma relationship. Who knows, the two could have been victims of a vicious plot by unscrupulous political players. Whatever the case, the book will be a sell-out.

Or will Mr Shaik hide the truth in his golf bag?