Golfers find others a handicap

The golfing fraternity is elitist. Or so I'm told. Not being a golfer I wouldn't know first-hand. But what I've noted on occasion is the response I get when asked whether I play. A deep frown and a look of disdain follow my negative answer.
 
Must admit, not all the golfers treat me like a leper. There's Nomad Austin who pats me on the back and says something like: "Oh, it's obvious you're not a golfer. Not to worry." Nice guy. Understanding. Or is he, too, having a go at me?
 
A former pal from the big cities, now retired in a region known as the golfing mecca, tells me it takes time to be accepted at what he calls the smart set clubs.
 
"It took four weeks playing a four ball with the same guys, before they finally remembered my name. Then it took another year before I was invited for drinks on the nineteenth."
 
I recall being invited to participate in a mayor's charity golf day. He wouldn't accept that the only golf ball I knew was found on a typewriter or that I hadn't ever handled a club. He forced my hand "for the sake of charity". It took six unwieldy swipes before I connected, but when I did, the ball sailed neatly down the fairway. The mayor called it "a fine shot".
 
Between the fourth and fifth a wide expanse of water flowed. How on earth was I to get the ball over this hurdle? I was asked to go first by my teetering "mates" who evidently expected the worst.
 
Irritated and embarrassed, I took a devil may care swipe at the ball. Miraculously it comfortably soared over the stream, landing safely and within clear sight of the flag. The others, including the mayor, watched their balls sink.
 
I was accused of lying about my golfing history, and was ignored the rest of the day. Elitist? Perfectionist? Full of themselves?
 
No way, says Austin gravely, they make good husbands and are respectful of others. As an example, he tells of a funeral procession passing by a golf course. A golfer suddenly stops playing, and with eyes tightly shut, leans on his square head driver. Asked why he is showing respect, he replies: "I'm very sad. There goes my wife, after forty years of marriage."
 
OK, I won't be expecting invitations to the nineteenth.
 
BY CLIFF BUCHLER
09:24 (GMT+2), Tue, 24 January 2017
