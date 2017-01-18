Translate to: 

'Never assume, Bokkie'

13
Those words mark one of the hardest lessons learnt during my career. Without spilling the beans, it was a major reality check for someone who grew up in a time and place where the selling of land was often concluded with the firm handshake only.
 
It wasn't a question of "assuming", but the solid faith that your word was as good as gold.
Since then the saying made popular by the character Travis Dane in the flick Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995), that "assumption is the mother of all (mess) ups" has become a firmly integrated concept.
 
With most South Africans looking forward to the first payday of 2017 to relieve the financial drought after the festive season, the raging fires sweeping across the Western Cape form a stark backdrop. This week, rumours have been rife that the destruction is the result of arson, causing a wave of paranoia.
 
In Mossel Bay, this was indeed the case, making the suggestion of widespread arson quite plausible. Or should one simply say, where there is smoke, there is fire? No pun intended.
 
Given the background of tense labour relations in South Africa however, does there need to be any fuel added to the fire by unsubstantiated allegations (assumptions)?
 
Another thing that made locals see red over the past months, despite their relief regarding the improved roads infrastructure in Mossel Bay, is the use of traffic circles. It would have been worthwhile to have kept a log of the phone calls received by the local newsroom regarding motorists' gripes with their fellow road users in this regard.
 
However, public persistence prevailed and this edition of the Mossel Bay Advertiser gives clarity on the "how to" when using a traffic circle. Again, born of the assumption that motorists have the know-how or not regarding the rules of the road.
 
In the troubled cosmos of politics, assumptions are being made regarding the succession of President Jacob Zuma. And although the ANC national working committee (NWC) has declared that there should be no public engagement on the topic until after its policy conference in June, this hot topic is a genie already out of the bottle.
 
The ANC Women's League's endorsement of the president's ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as the only reasonable choice as the first woman to rule the country, left Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, also a contender apparently, rather lemon lipped.
 
Now, assuming that the stage is once again set for grand scale drama, it is no surprise that the ANC, after an NWC meeting on Monday, decided to put a lid on succession talk in its structures.
 
The use of the colloquialism,"it ain't over till the fat lady sings", was first recorded in the Dallas Morning News on 10 March 1976. The phrase, referencing the stereotypically overweight sopranos of the opera, cautions against assuming that the current state of an event is irreversible or that it clearly determines how or when an event will end.
 
One should rather, before embracing an assumption, remind oneself that in many cases the overture has not even been played yet.
 
Maybe say, "curtain-up"?
 
BY CORNELLE CARSTENS
09:12 (GMT+2), Fri, 20 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...
Passengers
Passengers
A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 98%
No
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
Anthem_of_the_Lonely
I'm a 62 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 41 and 61.
Matthew
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up