'Never assume, Bokkie'

Those words mark one of the hardest lessons learnt during my career. Without spilling the beans, it was a major reality check for someone who grew up in a time and place where the selling of land was often concluded with the firm handshake only.

It wasn't a question of "assuming", but the solid faith that your word was as good as gold.

Since then the saying made popular by the character Travis Dane in the flick Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995), that "assumption is the mother of all (mess) ups" has become a firmly integrated concept.

With most South Africans looking forward to the first payday of 2017 to relieve the financial drought after the festive season, the raging fires sweeping across the Western Cape form a stark backdrop. This week, rumours have been rife that the destruction is the result of arson, causing a wave of paranoia.

In Mossel Bay, this was indeed the case, making the suggestion of widespread arson quite plausible. Or should one simply say, where there is smoke, there is fire? No pun intended.

Given the background of tense labour relations in South Africa however, does there need to be any fuel added to the fire by unsubstantiated allegations (assumptions)?

Another thing that made locals see red over the past months, despite their relief regarding the improved roads infrastructure in Mossel Bay, is the use of traffic circles. It would have been worthwhile to have kept a log of the phone calls received by the local newsroom regarding motorists' gripes with their fellow road users in this regard.

However, public persistence prevailed and this edition of the Mossel Bay Advertiser gives clarity on the "how to" when using a traffic circle. Again, born of the assumption that motorists have the know-how or not regarding the rules of the road.

In the troubled cosmos of politics, assumptions are being made regarding the succession of President Jacob Zuma. And although the ANC national working committee (NWC) has declared that there should be no public engagement on the topic until after its policy conference in June, this hot topic is a genie already out of the bottle.

The ANC Women's League's endorsement of the president's ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as the only reasonable choice as the first woman to rule the country, left Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, also a contender apparently, rather lemon lipped.

Now, assuming that the stage is once again set for grand scale drama, it is no surprise that the ANC, after an NWC meeting on Monday, decided to put a lid on succession talk in its structures.

The use of the colloquialism,"it ain't over till the fat lady sings", was first recorded in the Dallas Morning News on 10 March 1976. The phrase, referencing the stereotypically overweight sopranos of the opera, cautions against assuming that the current state of an event is irreversible or that it clearly determines how or when an event will end.

One should rather, before embracing an assumption, remind oneself that in many cases the overture has not even been played yet.

Maybe say, "curtain-up"?

BY CORNELLE CARSTENS

