An unexpected announcement

Kodak made what was probably the most popular (and unexpected) photography announcemen - the company is bringing back the beloved Ektachrome film stock.

But Ektachrome might only be the beginning, according to Kodak CMO Steven Overman, Kodachrome might come back next!

So, what is the reason that film manufactures want to restart or increase film production? The mention of film either makes photographers gawk at it due to antiquation or gives them butterflies in the stomach.

The use of film has declined steadily as the digital age has progressed, and with that many films have been discontinued due to a decrease in sales. With the world moving deeper and deeper into the digital realm, we asked film manufacturers how the industry has changed in the past five years.

Italian film and camera brand Ferrania is set to come back to life after a Kickstarter fundraising project reached its target with over two weeks left to run. The company, called FILM Ferrania, will use the money raised to re-commission and redesign existing machinery from closed sections of the Ferrania factory to begin the manufacture of film.

Initial production will be for 35mm and 120 roll formats for stills.

Ilford has continued making films since the birth of digital and at present they are seeing growth in the market. Sales of photographic film have been steadily rising over the last few years, with professionals and amateurs alike rediscovering the artistic control offered by manual processes and the creative satisfaction of a physical end product.

In the early 2000s, the world of photography changed forever. Though digital cameras had been widespread since the mid-1990s, the technology did not produce sufficiently high-quality results for professional and serious amateur photographers.

To us, this is all great news as film was the basis of photography and will always play a role in this world of ours.