One-pot pasta

A delicious pasta to serve your family and friends.

Recipe and video below.

Serves 4.

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons olive oil

750 grams chicken breasts

½ yellow onion, diced

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

2 cups cremini mushrooms

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon thyme

2 teaspoon paprika

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

500 grams farfalle pasta

150 grams spinach

1 cup parmesan



PREPARATION

1. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot on medium heat. Add chicken and brown, making sure to cook through. Set chicken aside.



2. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and the onion into the pot and stir. Cook down for 1-2 minutes.



3. Add mushrooms and garlic, and stir to incorporate with the onion. Season with salt and pepper to taste as well as thyme and paprika. Stir to evenly season.



4. Add chicken broth and heavy cream to the pot and stir. Bring to a boil, then add the farfalle pasta.



5. Cook according to package instructions, being sure to stir every 1-2 minutes to keep the pasta from clumping together. (Cook time may be a little longer in this recipe than when the pasta is boiled in water.)



6. When the farfalle pasta is al dente, add the spinach and chicken and stir until the spinach cooks down and incorporates. Add parmesan and stir until it’s well-incorporated and you’re left with a smooth sauce.



7. Top off with extra parmesan.