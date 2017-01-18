What can we bring to the 'party of life'?

There is a destructive wind blowing around this little town of Knysna, that touches many of us whether we choose to ignore it or not.

I had written this column about how there is somebody who goes out of their way to provoke people, create negativity and just generally create a perception of Knysna and its people that is not true – but there was simply no way of writing it without sinking to the same low levels.

While pondering the dilemma of whether to enter the fray or not, I heard the news that my friend Bonny Richardson died suddenly yesterday and life once again became perfectly clear to me, and as if her angel spirit came to touch me, I remembered what is important in life.

Richardson is an icon from Bonny’s Best Buys, featured about nine years ago on M-Net, and for her career – but more than that she has touched many lives for the values she espoused.

Most recently I saw her at her new venue at the South Coast Camelot Spa, birthed by Bonny in 2011, which won one of the Les Nouvelle Spa Awards in 2012 (the most prestigious award in South Africa for any spa) one year after opening.

This spa went on to win more prestigious awards, but that was no surprise because that was how Bonny worked – with passion in everything she did.

Bonny is not recognised so much for the special prices and bargains she promoted and punted on the Bonny’s Best Buys show, for 16 years from 1990 to 2007, and direct marketing retail shows like Price Busters, but for being a "product" herself.

She was simply a "product" of inspiration herself, epitomising the attitude of "go out and get it, reach the sky", always dynamic and spurring on all who crossed her path.

Like many I would linger at the spa just to "catch" some of that magic aura that surrounded her.

Quite apart from her impressive work accomplishments, which culminated in Businesswomen of the Year in 2000, she had open heart surgery twice and survived "dying" on the table, bungee-jumped off Vic Falls, climbed Kilimanjaro to raise funds for cancer organisations, scuba-dived in far-flung places in the world, hitchhiked around Australia and Europe, and made sure that she has even checked out the south of Russia and Turkey. Her raison d’ être was always very simple:

• "What can I bring to the party of life?"

“On a personal level it is very important that every one of us take a look at ourselves and say what am I good at and what can I bring to the party (life)… We all have something to bring, and when you do what you are good at and enjoy you will do it well.”

What she brought to the party every day inspired others and I can vouch for the fact that when I had been with her I always came away with a new spring in my step and a thought as to how I could do something more positively in my life, change something, and try something better.

Bonny found her niche long ago as a young woman, and that passion could be broken down into stages in her life: extensive experience in advertising, branding, television and now in later life a health spa, but also sharing her knowledge of advertising and branding in her training workshops which she did until now.

As a marketing guru, her clients included included Volkskas, United Building Society, Mazda and Garmin, which was still a new concept in South Africa, and owing to her help with branding and advertising, Garmin took off.

What she has learnt and would say about success and living well:

• “Everything is about attitude, which means being positive and going out there to get it."

• “Be brave and not afraid, and try it because if you don’t you will never know if it could have worked or not."

• “One thing I have learnt is that you have to work hard, very, very hard sometimes, mostly,” said the woman who spent most weekends and holidays at the spa for as many hours as it took and taught her employees that if they wanted to earn a decent salary (wages determined on commission), then they needed to appreciate the work.

“I have spent my life working hard… and am always very inspired by what Gary Player said: ‘The harder I practise, the luckier I get.’

“Do what you like because you will always be better at this. Many of us are forced into doing things we don’t like by parents, or others, and this is a mistake and will never work.

• “Work with passion because great things are accomplished with passion!”

“What you give is what you get so give a lot and you will get a lot, give a little and you will get back a little.”

• “Pay attention, listen and, most importantly, hear. I can remember in one of my first jobs I had a boss who asked me to do some menial job for him while I was handing out pay slips and I refused because I told him I was busy doing my job. He told me that if I was ever going to be a success I would go over and above the ‘call of duty’.

I listened and took this to heart, and from then on did more than I was expected to in all my future work positions and it paid off,” said Bonny.

• "Be happy and live with a purpose."

BY ELAINE KING.

“Mostly living well and doing well is all about being happy inside yourself, and I believe you only attain this if you have a purpose. Get up every morning with a purpose, a reason, something you want to achieve… and then you will find real happiness.”