An itch you dare not scratch

What’s more degrading than being told in your face you’re carrying lice? I remember at school a poor soul was sent home because her hair was swarming with the wingless parasitic insects. Even when rid of the pests, the stigma remained. She became known as “Lucy Lice”. Cruel.

Now I know she felt because my ophthalmologist, peering at my blood-stained eyeballs through a microscopic camera, said my lashes were covered with lice. As he said it I jumped up, scratching myself. Just the thought of lice gets you itching in nether regions. Embarrassing.

I slunk back in the seat and the examination continued. But the itching remained.

Seeing my discomfort, the eye man felt obliged to go into a discourse on the origins of eye “lice” and said I should relax as there was a way of getting rid of the clinging buggers. Evidently the insect lives among human hairs and feeds on tiny amounts of blood drawn from the scalp.

Scratch. Scratch.

Scratch. Scratch. I felt like a dog.

Scratch. Scratch.

What am I to tell my Heidi? If I say I’ve lice, she’ll book me into SPCA kennels. Demonex? She’ll force an exorcist onto me.

“No, no, it’s not really lice. But yes, they’re like lice, but they’re called demondex”, came the feverish explanation.But doctor, I mutter, you’re talking about the scalp while looking into my eyes. What gives?“The same mites attack eyelashes. Most people have them”. (I think: That’s one consolation knowing even the bald president Zuma could have them). “They burrow into eyelashes, causing tiny crystals that scratch the eyes, hence burning and attendant irritation”.The more he explained the more I regretted telling him of the discomfort I’ve been experiencing. I would’ve continued washing out my eyes with paregoric and full cream milk. All I wanted from him was an ordinary, straight forward eye test. Now this.“The good news. There’s a product that kills the mites dead. Flush the eye lashes three times a day for the next month. If they’re still there, you’ll have to come back here”.I wonder what for? Singeing? Burn ‘em off?Maybe “crystals” sound better and won’t cause itching.Can’t wait for my new specs. Hopefully by then the lice would’ve fled their hairy nest.Scratch. Scratch. Our pups look at me funny.