Be very proud of Knysna's cleanliness

On New Year's Day I did the unthinkable in any other seaside town I have ever lived in South Africa and went swimming at the closest beach, which happened to be Bollard Bay on Leisure Island.

It was packed, but there was peace and everybody was simply happy.

In fact, it was a perfect example of the Rainbow Nation actually working, where rich and poor mingled, those having popped out of their mansions perched on the beach playing happily next to those who had come a lot further from townships.

But even that is not what impressed me the most.

The absolutely pristine beach blew my mind so much so that I tweeted a photo of it.

Knysna mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies tweeted a response asking that credit be given to the cleaning department of the Knysna municipality.

This really got me thinking, because since I first came to Knysna I could not believe how clean the town was – even in the CBD.

But on the whole, Knysna's cleaning department does a brilliant job.

And this I know because when I worked in East London and lived in Gonubie on the beachfront, the day after New Year's Eve was more disgusting than one can imagine.

The beach and surrounds were covered in broken glass, bottles, the wooden benches had been used for firewood and no longer existed, the pavements couldn’t even be walked on safely for months afterwards because of broken glass. The classic wooden promenade walkway was practically trashed.

There was no early-morning cleaning and it then took weeks of picking-up and scrubbing and even replacing braai facilities and benches (eventually in concrete because it doesn't burn well) before the beach area even started to resemble normality.

The same short of apocalyptic mess happens on Kwa-Zulu Natal and South Coast beaches. Not only do people lose their children on beaches, they lose all the bottles they brought with them, all the wrappings and anything they don't feel like taking home.

There is no way a sane person would ever think of going to a beach the day after the massacre of the facilities. So then I thought I would actually ask the municipality how they pull this off or if people in Knysna are just green heroes.

It's very simple on Asian and overseas beaches. They are heavily policed and if you litter, you get fined or go to jail where you belong.

The Knysna acting municipal manager, Johnny Douglas, said the solid waste department has always been proactive in their field during the December and January holiday period when the number of visitors to Knysna and Sedgefield virtually trebles.

Over the years this department has put certain operational plans into place on how to deal with the influx of holidaymakers to Greater Knysna and its beaches.

Additional temporary cleaners are appointed to ensure that all toilets, beaches and recreational facilities are cleaned on a daily basis. Staff members start as early as 05:00 to make sure that certain hot spots are cleaned before the visitors arrive.

"Emphasis is also placed on our main routes to ensure that these areas are clean. We do experience hot spot areas such as the taxi rank and sections of Nelson and Gray streets where there are severe litter problems, especially over weekends. For this we have specific teams in place to clean the problem areas," said Douglas.

Supervisors are constantly on duty to see to it that all areas receive the necessary attention.

Kudos to them, they deserve it!

BY ELAINE KING

I write this knowing full well that I will be attacked yet again for giving the municipality credit, but just to get the record straight, I am not writing this to garner advertising. And yes, I know the taxi rank has times when it is not perfect and yes, when I run in the evenings along the back of Gray Street I see litter as it is being chucked down.