Translate to: 

Matching Zuma’s spy tapes

15
Are you aware Big Brother is hovering over tables in restaurants? Latest technology allows for crystal clear imagery of what goes on.
 
The taped results are viewed by management after hours, and it’s easy to imagine some scenes having entertainment value.
 
“Oh, look, the diner is picking his nose, yugh, and carries on eating off his spare ribs”. Or, “I don’t believe it, that’s Mr Millionaire’s wife wrapping chips in a serviette and surreptitiously (she thinks) slipping it into her Louis Vuitton handbag”. Or, “There’s Pastor Hugo holding hands with his wife, saying grace. Trustworthy. At least they won’t slip out without paying”.
 
And undoubtedly many more clips that amuse, disgust and inspire.
Including scenes of me and my Heidi. I’m still cringing.
 
The incidents took place at a steakhouse. We had just shopped for a school outfit for our “adopted” son in the township, and for blood pressure and vitamin pills to keep us breathing. We entered with two parcels in my hands.
Alas, when arriving home, one parcel was missing. The clothes. No problem, probably left it in the restaurant. We phone and talk with the manager who checks our table. “Sorry, no parcel. But, we’ll study the cameras later”.
He duly phones back. The camera clearly sees us leaving with the two parcels in my hand. He invites us to a viewing. A feeling of dread comes over me, so I refuse. But Heidi insists on seeing for herself.
Wrong.
 
She comes back home frowning. Not only does the camera clearly depict me with the two parcels, but me scowling, showing fangs like Dracula, while fingering the shriveled tomato. Later I’m licking the steak knife clean with marinade snaking between the cleft of my double chin. First, I’m wiping it off with the back of the hand, then transferring the goo to my blue jeans. Next scene has me leaning over, giving Heidi a klapsoen, leaving a blob of marinade on her top lip. Pray the pastor’s eyes were still closed.
 
“That isn’t me,” I cry, “they’ve tampered with the tapes. Like Zuma’s spy tapes”.
 
Conclusion: I must’ve dropped the parcel on the way to the car. So, it was back to the clothing store, giving the cinematic eatery a wide berth - in case of outside cameras. I’m done with acting.
16:47 (GMT+2), Wed, 11 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you sticking to your New Year's resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 10%
No
George Herald 8%
I didn't make any
George Herald 82%
Men
Women
Search
Lagbietjie_279
I'm a 68 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 51 and 64.
Shyguy123
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 42.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up