"Go back."

Those are the last words anyone wants to hear. Especially when you have travelled more than a 1 500km.

For a moment, the verdict seems surreal, but the official behind the counter at the border post doesn't bat an eyelid. She is dead serious.

"I beg yours?" comes a feeble attempt to obliterate the condemning statement.

"You heard me - go back." Images of the holiday break planned drifts away as our passports are shifted back across the counter with abrupt finality. Outside the African sun beats down merciless, accentuating an already dire situation. Gawking disbelievingly at the "faulty papers", stuck in a one-horse town on a public holiday, in a rather hostile part of the world is not the stuff dreams are made of. Unless you are having a nightmare.

After a sleepless night, the only option is to head down to the local home affairs office at sparrow chirp - only to find a queue of about 60 people strong. A sobering image replacing any of the holiday road trip ahead. The journey, in fact, seemed to have ended right there.

Having much doubt in the success of our attempt to proceed on the planned holiday break, we had no option but to throw ourselves at the mercy of another female government official. Sometimes, having a little faith in compassion where its least expected, goes a long way.

Despite the first day back at work in the new year, she proceeded to rescue a holiday dream so quickly, that we only learnt her name upon saying our grateful goodbyes, the paperwork now sorted, firmly in hand to continue on our course.

Isn't life like that? Often our best laid plans are stopped dead in their tracks with a "go back" statement. And in taking that to heart, we grow hopeless, lose focus, get sidetracked and end up going nowhere - slowly. Instead of accepting that our worst moments, often presents great opportunities.

From misfortune, comes the best stories to tell.

Whether your plans stayed on track or derailed miserably in 2016, if you are painted into the corner in 2017, wait for it to dry and walk on out. And even if the paint is still wet, take the chance. Your colourful footprints might just be the first shaky steps towards a whole new adventure.

Go back doesn't have to mean get lost. It could very well mean get going.

BY CORNELLE CARSTENS

