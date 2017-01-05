Translate to: 

Get going

13
"Go back."
 
Those are the last words anyone wants to hear. Especially when you have travelled more than a 1 500km.
 
For a moment, the verdict seems surreal, but the official behind the counter at the border post doesn't bat an eyelid. She is dead serious.
 
"I beg yours?" comes a feeble attempt to obliterate the condemning statement.
 
"You heard me - go back." Images of the holiday break planned drifts away as our passports are shifted back across the counter with abrupt finality. Outside the African sun beats down merciless, accentuating an already dire situation. Gawking disbelievingly at the "faulty papers", stuck in a one-horse town on a public holiday, in a rather hostile part of the world is not the stuff dreams are made of. Unless you are having a nightmare.
 
After a sleepless night, the only option is to head down to the local home affairs office at sparrow chirp - only to find a queue of about 60 people strong. A sobering image replacing any of the holiday road trip ahead. The journey, in fact, seemed to have ended right there.
 
Having much doubt in the success of our attempt to proceed on the planned holiday break, we had no option but to throw ourselves at the mercy of another female government official. Sometimes, having a little faith in compassion where its least expected, goes a long way.
 
Despite the first day back at work in the new year, she proceeded to rescue a holiday dream so quickly, that we only learnt her name upon saying our grateful goodbyes, the paperwork now sorted, firmly in hand to continue on our course.
 
Isn't life like that? Often our best laid plans are stopped dead in their tracks with a "go back" statement. And in taking that to heart, we grow hopeless, lose focus, get sidetracked and end up going nowhere - slowly. Instead of accepting that our worst moments, often presents great opportunities.
 
From misfortune, comes the best stories to tell.
 
Whether your plans stayed on track or derailed miserably in 2016, if you are painted into the corner in 2017, wait for it to dry and walk on out. And even if the paint is still wet, take the chance. Your colourful footprints might just be the first shaky steps towards a whole new adventure.
 
Go back doesn't have to mean get lost. It could very well mean get going.
 
BY CORNELLE CARSTENS
12:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 05 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you exceed your holiday budget?
No
George Herald 38%
Yes
George Herald 13%
I had to, there were unforseen expenses
George Herald 6%
I didn't plan a budget
George Herald 43%
Men
Women
Search
Mila1980
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 38.
roadstar56
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 66.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up