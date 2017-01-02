Translate to: 

RoboNurse, please pass the bed pan

15
By the year 2050 robots and humans will be cohabiting under one roof. There’s even suggestions of official inter-marriages becoming the norm. This boggles the mind.
 
Coupling would take on a totally different dimension. Humans providing the emotions, whereas robots solely the physicality; noise levels reaching unheard of decibels. Add that to a mixture of screams, clanking of robotic moving parts and bedsprings. Disgusted ‘normal’ neighbours are sure to complain to the cops about the tin din after ten at night. Barking dogs no longer an issue.
 
This anti-societal behaviour (I mean, what else can it be?), would unleash a crescendo of protestations from protectors of morals and ethics. Personally, I can’t see this happening. Flesh and blood enjoined with a cold, loveless machine? No way. But then again, we laughed at Jules Verne who wrote about space, air, and underwater travel before navigable aircraft and practical submarines were invented, and before any means of space travel had been devised. So, who knows?
 
Robots used solely as workers would be useful. They could be programmed to bring you your newspaper, slippers and some liquid refreshment while reclining in your rocking chair after a hard day’s gardening. They could even handle the tv remote and find decent films and features (a hard job with the present garbage dished up). My Heidi too, could have her own robot to do her bidding – including serving dinner on tv trays.
 
UK researchers see robots being ‘employed’ as companions to the lonely seniors. Especially those dumped in old age homes by horrid and unsympathetic relatives could find succor in having friendly robots around them 24/7. The tin people could also be programmed to assist the infirmed who can’t help themselves with basic toiletry issues. If it were me, I’d prefer a robot to help with the bedpan rather than a human nursemaid. Far less embarrassing. Picking stuck particles from dentures another handy chore for the metal maid.
 
The religious angle? A robot walks into a church and an elder says they don’t welcome robots. The robot says, "Oh, but someday you will." Oops.
 
A robotic parliament? Anything is better than the present bunch. Imagine a president programmed to make intelligent judgements and speeches.
 
Oh, and with robots, no colour or gender issues.
Hope all this comes about when I need nappies.
10:27 (GMT+2), Mon, 02 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you making any New Year's Resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 28%
No
George Herald 72%
Men
Women
Search
elicy
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 27 and 65.
portman48
I'm a 38 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up