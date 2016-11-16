Cheers dah-ling!

Translate to: 

Making the last laborious climb to the summit of the year-end to get a look at 2017, being a glimmer on the horizon, some can't wait to wipe the sweat off their brows and shake the dust off their boots. Others are more contemplative, taking stock of what the year was and wasn't. Whether one loved or hated 2016, something that bears mentioning is the number of icons that passed away this year.
 
It is reported that the world lost more than 80 celebrities in 2016. Among this galaxy of stars, there seems to be a favourite for everyone.
 
Glam rock fans mourn the passing of David Bowie. The Eagles' classic song, Hotel California, underlines the death of frontman Glenn Frey. Iconic 80s popstar Prince was found unresponsive at his home in Minnesota.
 
Singer, songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen died days after his muse and former lover, Marianne, the inspiration behind one of his most famous songs. Iconic villain Professor Snape from the Harry Potter series, Alan Rickman's, instantly recognisable voice became silent. Boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) floated "like a butterfly" into eternity. The Cuban revolutionary and politician everybody loved to hate, Fidel Castro, also crossed the finish line.
As a swansong to the year of losses, came news of the death of socialite (and "actress") Zsa Zsa Gabor, aged 99. She embodied the phrase, "famous for being famous".
 
Dripping diamonds, wrapped in mink, married nine times and known for her witty quotable quips, Gabor in her heavy Hungarian accent called everyone "dah-ling" because, she explained, "I can't remember their names."
South African film critic Leon van Nierop said Gabor made no contribution to the film industry. Yet, long before the existence of the paparazzi, reality television and the Kardashians, she became her own brand by simply arriving at the right parties.
 
Contemplating New Year's resolutions, maybe it's not that hard to be someone after all. Consider taking life much less seriously in 2017. When the clock strikes 00:00 on 31 December, just make sure you have arrived. Now how hard can that be dah-ling?
08:56 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 December 2016
