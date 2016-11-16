Translate to: 

We wish you happy and safe holidays

18
This is our last edition for the year and you will find us on the shelves again on January 5.
 
During this short holiday break, our online version  will also have a rest apart from breaking news – and that literally means if something serious happens that the community need to know about.
 
I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every reader.
 
Thank you for your letters, for your phone calls, for bringing your issues to us, for telling us your stories, for sharing school news, for sport news, for community-oriented news, for your thumbs.
 
Every single story is important to us because we are a community newspaper and you are our community.
We aim to come back fresher, to heed my friend Maureen, and many others' call for more Afrikaans stories, and in time to introduce a sudoku puzzle.
 
This year has perhaps been the toughest ever for us in the media world with the growing demand for digital input, an ever hungrier web with readers expecting to see breaking news happening on this forum, but then followed up in print.
 
Facebook comments very often tip us off or give us insight into a story, and must always be answered just like a ringing telephone (out of sheer courtesy), but juggling these different mediums has become very demanding and this pressure is not going to relent.
 
That is why after this break, with your help, we promise to bring out a paper you want to read, entice you to go online on a regular and daily basis and look at our website and Facebook page, but we are also going to get more proactive when it comes to Twitter and Instagram.
 
Your letters and comments on social media are really appreciated because they are a barometer of how we are doing.
Keep talking to us – even if you want to suggest improvements or downright say we suck.
 
Hopefully there will be some positive feedback, but all your opinions matter because the Knysna-Plett Herald is just that – the paper that belongs to the community of Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Sedgefield.
 
In the meantime, a blessed and safe holiday to all.
 
Those in Knysna, please don't drive your car into the lagoon to become a citizen, because we need a rest, not a story.
And surfers, please do your best to avoid sharks.
 
Motorists, drive carefully.
 
To all until next year, the Knysna-Plett Herald staff wish you the very best.
10:48 (GMT+2), Tue, 20 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you making any New Year's Resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 38%
No
George Herald 62%
Men
Women
Search
Carvel76
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 20 and 45.
Merv_101
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 54.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up