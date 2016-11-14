Translate to: 

Dear Santa...

13
A month to go, then it's Christmas.
 
Soon vehicles with "foreign" number plates will roll into town. Traffic will grind to a halt. Overnight, gregarious communities will form informal settlements on the beach front at Hartenbos, De Bakke and Santos, leaving behind only yellow patches of dead grass as a sign of their presence.
 
Shops are bursting at the seams in preparation of the much needed economic boost thanks to the thousands coming to spend their hard earned income in an attempt to obliterate the memory of 2016.
 
2016 left us reeling. On both the local and international front, examples are aplenty.
 
In South Africa, students ran rampant destroying the institutions where their aspirations are to be moulded. Leaders were exposed to have feet of clay, yet still stay in power abusing their seats in an ivory tower. Their uncouth comments rocked economic markets, causing our currency to plummet and crawl back pitifully from the threatening crevice of junk status. The preamble to the local elections presented an undercurrent of racism, thought to have been left behind in an already troubled history.
 
In international news, the world has been bombarded with heart-wrenching images of human suffering. If it is not the war-ravaged Middle East, it is haunting photographs of migrants on overloaded boats fleeing their countries in the hope of finding a better future.
 
It's hard to think of Christmas, according to research associated worldwide, with a spirit of peace and acceptance regardless of religious conviction, when formerly law- abiding citizens force their fellow countrymen into a coffin to teach them a lesson regarding trespassing on property, which is what two farmers in Mpumalanga did recently.
 
One can't very well exchange Christmas mince pie recipes after reading that a grandmother from Sundra, also Mpumalanga, died of four gunshot wounds after desperately trying to hide from her attackers in a dog kennel. A former ANC Youth League leader this week was found guilty of sjambokking his girlfriend to death in their home in Yeoville, during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, its theme this year being "Count me in". (Ironic?)
 
Pam Green, a woman from Gauteng who helped a stranger who was pushed out of a moving car along the N12 highway, told News 24 in an interview this week that "society has lost touch with its humanity". Green says that she saw something from the corner of her eye, but carried on driving only to realise, it was real. A woman had been pushed out of a moving car, her limp body tumbled down the grass embankment and landed in a heap in the emergency lane.
 
Rushing to the woman's aid, Green heard her screaming: "He's coming back, go, he's coming back to kill me." Green called the SAPS emergency service helpline, 10111, and was told to call the 112 ambulance services. She called MTN's emergency services and was transferred to a fourth consecutive agent, who slammed the phone down on her.
 
Eventually a private security guard came along to help, after which a second call to the SAPS emergency helpline was successful.
 
Have you submitted your Christmas list? Not yet? Great! How about adding the following: "Dear Santa, if there is still space left in my Christmas stocking, fill it with humanity, please?"
11:58 (GMT+2), Thu, 24 November 2016
