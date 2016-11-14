Translate to: 

End of year madness

18
I know I am not as enthusiastic as I should be when a press release about World Toilet Day crosses my desk and my first reaction is that the world has gone stark raving mad.
 
Instead of being positive about how many people now have flush toilets, I can't help but think that if any more World Anything Day celebrations pop up I will blow a gasket.
 
But it isn't my imagination that at this time of the year many employees across the spectrum are tired, grumpy and counting the days down until the Christmas holiday comes for many of us.
 
I remember drawing term-worms at school that denoted a day or a week, but essentially they were days you could savagely cross off, which meant you were almost there – closer to whatever the occasion was. Right now I suspect there are many people doing the term-worm thing – counting the weeks and days until a break comes.
 
This "just hanging in" feeling until holidays has been expressed to me by people from all professions and it is clear that the work pace for most people picks up just when many of us are simply not as fresh or enthusiastic as we should be.
 
I happened to timeously come across an article by an office coach talking about how to positively tackle the last few weeks of 2016.
 
Deirdre Elphick Moore wrote in a provincial paper that this was a dangerous time of the year for productivity, where people tend to coast to the end.
 
Instead of approaching Mondays with a sense of dread and battling with the last haul, Moore in essence advises that since no job is perfect, rather see it as a chance to stimulate interpersonal relationships and an escape from the drudgery of housework – and it pays the bills, among other positive factors.
 
Being focused on how we spend our energy, avoiding functions (especially the slew of year-end functions) and people that drain us will help, she advises.
 
"Focus on finishing projects that will impact how your success this year will be measured or that will allow to start next year with a clean slate," Moore says.
 
Apply the 80/20 principle, which states that 80% of our success comes from 20% of what we do. Just push on regardless, but also take ownership of your mindset and decide to be positive, is essentially what Moore prescribes.
Right, so World Toilet Day is a great initiative!
 
I am truly blessed to have a job so that I know what a holiday feels like.
 
And to all those companies who invite us to their year-end Christmas functions, we will more than likely have to decline your kind invitation because going to all of them would create a World Insanity Day.
 
BY ELAINE KING
08:10 (GMT+2), Thu, 24 November 2016
