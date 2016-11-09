Sharing our economy – for real

Knysna & Partners (previously Knysna Tourism) has spent many hours over the years helping small businesses (SMMEs) to find their way into the mainstream economy, and to participate in it in a meaningful way.

For the purpose of this article, let’s consider the Knysna Shuttles and Living Local Homestays as examples.

Knysna Shuttles includes a number of entrepreneurs who owned taxi businesses, and who migrated towards tourism in order to capitalise on the opportunities that exist for tours and transport contracts.

Today more than 12 of these shuttle and tour businesses operate in the greater Knysna area.

To be compliant, the operators must obtain a variety of permits that are very particular to transport requirements, and they also need to have the correct guiding qualifications.

As part of our contribution, Knysna & Partners guided them in acquiring all the correct paperwork.

The Living Local Homestay project – which was driven by Glendyrr Fick – has been hailed as a success, and an example for local people wanting to enter the tourism sector.

But enter Uber and Airbnb, and various new and very different dynamics kick into the debate.

Uber is seen as having the potential to hurt local shuttle businesses, while Airbnb is seen as having the capability of assisting the Homestays (living local cultural experiences) considerably.

On the other hand, many of mainstream tourism businesses claim that they are hurting financially as a result of Airbnb.

Knysna & Partners has designed a web app ( www.knysnashuttle.co.za ) to combat the threat of Uber to our local shuttle business, and although we’ve also created an electronic platform ( www.bookinknysna.co.za ) to promote traffic to our local accommodation establishments, it does not have the firepower or influence of Airbnb.

While Uber and Airbnb are referred to as "sharing economy" sites, neither of them – nor any other sharing-economy platforms, for that matter (TripAdvisor, Bookings.com) – have ever shown any interest in creating festivals, events, or other initiatives that enhance the experience in any destinations within which they operate.

These platforms literally skim a commission off the top of incoming revenue, without making the kinds of contributions that destination management organisations like ours do.

In the words of the destination management and marketing consultant Bill Geist, “There needs to be an agency in every one of our communities that spearheads destination enhancing stuff.”

And this is exactly what Knysna & Partners aims to achieve: enhancing our destination responsibly so that Knysna retains its unique position and unique selling points – while at the same time protecting it from falling into the trap of "mass tourism" at any cost.

BY GREG VOGT

