Prowess sought in gene pool

Our rugby has a bright future. In fact, there'll come a day when the Springboks would slaughter the All Blacks, haka and all. That's if we believe winger Bryan Habana's claims. He has made his DNA data available to a laboratory that will analyse his genetic code, the results of which can be used to determine his capabilities, paving the way for aspiring players.

The code pinpoints a body's strengths and limitations, and what it will take to reach top physical fitness. Evidently there are 45 different genes governing speed, endurance and recovery.

This sounds like selective selection. If say, I want to play rugby, does it mean I have to have my DNA taken, and depending on the results, either accepted or rejected? If this had been done at school, I would not have made the croquet team, never mind the first rugby team.

The traditional painful "drop your pants and cough" test done by doctors at the time, would not have cracked it. No wonder I was slow, couldn't kick a ball, breathless after three minutes on the field, and couldn't spot an obvious opening.

But, according to Bryan, if my weaknesses had been spotted, they could've been worked on with good coaching. Not in my case. Our coaches were academics who never touched a rugby ball in their lives. They screamed and walloped with a leather whip across backs and buttocks - not conducive to improving a player's ability and fitness. They would've mistaken DNA for Donder Nou, nie Agterna.

But considering the track record of some of our coaches today, they're not much better, and it's doubtful whether they'll savvy the DNA lark.

Let's give Bryan the benefit of the doubt and believe players can improve form by recognizing and working on limitations, thereby building teams of supermen and -women.

But this is one player who won't make the grade: He went to his doctor. "I've just been playing rugby and found when I touched my legs, my arms, head, and tummy, it really hurt." The doctor replied: "You've broken your finger".

On the political front? Had president Zuma's DNA been known, he would definitely have chosen a career that allowed him more singing and dancing on stage. No 1 on the charts. And the rest of us would have been better off.

If the DA tests the DNA of its 2019 election candidates before selection, expect a landslide.