It’s all about renewal

The queue was long and my ingrown toenail was wedged in the vice grip of new takkies. It was vehicle licensing renewal time and every motorist in my neck woods pitched on the same day and time. Typical.

The murmurs around me told the same story. “Total chaos, mutter, mutter”. I noticed the grey-haired man ahead of me just smiled and shook his head as if to say, “What are you lot complaining about”. He caught my eye and we shared the moment. This was his cue to converse.

He took a moment to ponder, before continuing. “When I got home, my dear wife scolded me. ‘Never ever leave me alone for so long. I miss you too much. Next time I’ll remind you to renew’. And she did”.

I said he was lucky to have a wife who missed him.

“Oh, for sure. And one that was suffering from the big C and in constant pain. Yes, my friend, the last three years she bore this painful cross. And every year, without fail, she’d reminded me to renew”.

He took a deep breath before carrying on. “Ten days ago she said, ‘Bertie, don’t forget to draw money for the licence. I don’t want you to spend the whole day away from me. It gets lonely here, my darling’.”

Then tears filled his eyes. “Those were her last words. That night she passed away. So here I’m standing to obey her wishes. But you know, I don’t have a reason to go home early”.

I realized I had to say something, but words failed me. Seeing my discomfort, he placed his arms around me, and said, “Sorry man, I didn’t want to upset you, but I had to share my terrible grief with someone. God bless you for listening”.

Thankfully, it was his turn, and as he neared the counter, he turned and said, “When you get home, be sure to renew your marriage vows. You might not get another chance”.

“You know, three years ago I had forgotten to renew the licence. A nightmare. Long queues just to get new forms to complete, then once completed, more queues to register, then more queues to pay. Man, it took me the whole day”.Now licence time has taken on a deeper meaning.