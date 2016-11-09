A dad like no other

Today is my dad's 59th birthday.

I know everyone feels this way, but honestly, my dad is the absolute best in the world!

He is so much more than just my father - he is my friend, my mentor, my inspiration and my rock. He is my safe place, my shoulder to cry on and my home.

And no matter how old I am or how far apart we may be, he is always there.

Luckily we are now only about 60 km apart and we talk every single day - I wouldn't change that for anything in the world!

He truly is the most amazing man, father, husband and human being - if am just half the person he is, I'm happy!

Happy birthday, daddy, we love you so much.

Thank you for everything you do for us and for always being there.