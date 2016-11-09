Dear Leonard, you have finally hung up your famous blue raincoat and perhaps you and Suzanne are down by the river now drinking tea all the way from China and talking about Jesus being a sailor and waiting for the sea to set you free.

Thank you for the music by which many of us still try, like birds on a wire, like drunks in a midnight choir, in our own way to be free.

Suzanne takes you down to her place near the riverYou can hear the boats go byYou can spend the night beside herAnd you know that she's half crazyBut that's why you want to be thereAnd she feeds you tea and orangesThat come all the way from ChinaAnd just when you mean to tell herThat you have no love to give herThen she gets you on her wavelengthAnd she lets the river answerThat you've always been her loverAnd you want to travel with herAnd you want to travel blindAnd you know that she will trust youFor you've touched her perfect body with your mind.