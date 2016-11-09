Dear Leonard, you have finally hung up your famous blue raincoat and perhaps you and Suzanne are down by the river now drinking tea all the way from China and talking about Jesus being a sailor and waiting for the sea to set you free.
Thank you for the music by which many of us still try, like birds on a wire, like drunks in a midnight choir, in our own way to be free.
Suzanne takes you down to her place near the river
You can hear the boats go by
You can spend the night beside her
And you know that she's half crazy
But that's why you want to be there
And she feeds you tea and oranges
That come all the way from China
And just when you mean to tell her
That you have no love to give her
Then she gets you on her wavelength
And she lets the river answer
That you've always been her lover
And you want to travel with her
And you want to travel blind
And you know that she will trust you
For you've touched her perfect body with your mind.
14:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 16 November 2016