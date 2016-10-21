Life. A series of ups and downs. Finishing what you have started is certainly an accomplishment. But completion doesn't always equal success. Sometimes, the only way around is through.

However surprising the outcome of the American presidential elections may be, the two candidates delivered. Trump made everyone see red and Clinton left them feeling blue.

At best, most people expressed disbelief at the outcome, but also great relief that this political saga has finally come to its conclusion. In a radio insert aired on Wednesday as the election results started flooding in, Americans said that they were fearful and excited at the same time.

One doesn't have to be a political analyst to have realised that the presidential battle was a testimony of the Land of the Free being more divided than ever. Apart from the obvious choice between red or blue, even the battle of the sexes got a finger in the election pie, with men voting for Trump and women rooting for Hillary.

A friend was all smiles over the Trump victory this week over coffee and explained the benefits of the Republican structure being introduced to bring back order in what is labelled the chaotic Democratic liberalism in America.

From everything that was said, his comment, "It must be hard to be objective when you're a democrat," brought the realisation that Margin's swan song regarding the Trump / Clinton saga, is a necessary evil.

Even her critics regard Hillary Clinton's concession speech as one of her finest. Known to be a great orator, she hardly left a dry eye in the house on Wednesday night. As expected, she lamented about not having been able to shatter the glass ceiling by becoming the first female American president.

To her acknowledgment of Trump's victory with, "We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead," Barack Obama added that they "are all on the same team".

"Sometimes you lose an argument; sometimes you lose an election," he said and wrapped up with, "but the path this country has taken has never been a straight line. We zig and we zag."

Sure, Trump certainly deserves the benefit of the doubt, if nothing else. Dan Roodt, South African activist, literary critic and writer, made an interesting comment on Wednesday as the Trump victory was announced. On his facebook page, he wrote: "Trump did not win against Hillary, he won against the media, which is all the more remarkable."

Upon reading this, the lyrics of the song by former Frankie goes to Hollywood singer, Holly Johnson, Americanos, came to mind: "There's a place where a kid without a cent, he can grow up to be president. A magic kingdom filled with Barbie dolls, if you've got the time, we can make it a good time. Americanos – blue jeans and Chinos, Coke, Pepsi and Oreos – Americanos. Movie and heroes – in the land of the free, you can be what you wanna be."

BY CORNELLE CARSTENS