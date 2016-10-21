Hacks for your next long-haul flight

Here are some tips to get through your next long-haul flight.
Beat jet lag before it beats you
Adjust your watch to your final destination time when boarding the plane - that way you can start fighting off the jet lag beforehand.
Stretch your body before your flight
Unpack as soon as you get to your seat
Your neighbours will hate you for digging under the seat and up in the overhead compartment mid-flight for your tablet, head phones etc.
Wear comfy clothes
You want to feel comfortable - don't wear tight-fitting clothing.
Stay awake the night before by packing
Stay up packing all night; sleep like a baby on the flight.
Download games you can play on your phone
Binge-watch a season of your favourite show to kill time
