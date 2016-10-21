Hacks for your next long-haul flight

Here are some tips to get through your next long-haul flight.

Beat jet lag before it beats you

Adjust your watch to your final destination time when boarding the plane - that way you can start fighting off the jet lag beforehand.

Stretch your body before your flight

Unpack as soon as you get to your seat

Your neighbours will hate you for digging under the seat and up in the overhead compartment mid-flight for your tablet, head phones etc.

Wear comfy clothes

You want to feel comfortable - don't wear tight-fitting clothing.

Stay awake the night before by packing

Stay up packing all night; sleep like a baby on the flight.

Download games you can play on your phone

Binge-watch a season of your favourite show to kill time