Should’ve followed the money

Why did I not opt for law instead of journalism? Probably because journalese is simpler than legalese. And news rooms are more exciting than court rooms. And less formal.

But when watching lawyers and attorneys in action during televised court cases I must confess to imagining I’m one of those sporting Dracula cloaks holding the attention of a captive audience with fancy jargon only they comprehend.

For their sins, they earn a fortune. For my genuine thoughts, a pittance.

Let’s consider recent court cases keeping us glued to the box. Like the Oscar Pistorius one that lasted forever. The lawyers cleverly dragged out repetitious submissions hour after hour, day after day, month after month. The theatrics of removing and replacing their specs, staring into space without saying a word (picturing the new Ferrari earned that day?), fingering and scratching through documents, leaning over to discuss points with assistants, are further ploys for multiplying billable hours.

If they allowed a sub editor into their files, the whole shebang would’ve been settled in a week. Don’t be silly, they’d say, that’s our bread and butter.

The President Zuma fiasco was another example of money going one way: into the pockets of the lawyers and attorneys. On the last day, what dominated the proceedings? Zuma, Guptas and State capture? Van Rooyen? No, those were shelved for something far more vital. My learned friends were on their feet, gesticulating wildly, salivating and shouting before the judges, arguing who was going to cough up their R3-m fees. Not bad money for two days’ work. They couldn’t care less whether it came from Zuma or the State. I bet they would’ve preferred had the case gone on appeal. Another two days. Another R3-m. New Ferrari.

“Yes, it is. And what’s your third question?”

I’d thrive on being referred to as “honourable” and “learned”. Journalists are labled dishonest and stupid.Reminds me of the story of a new client approaching a famous lawyer.“Can you tell me how much you charge?”“I charge R1 000 to answer three questions”.“Well, that’s a bit steep, isn’t it?”Should’ve done law. Could do with a new Vespa. And you would’ve eyed me in court exchanging legalese with Gerrie Nel. And be spared agonising over my journalese.