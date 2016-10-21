The magic of niche markets

And finally, help us as package our products more proactively - because our destination is perfect for touring visitors in a number of different niche markets.

BY GREG VOGT

Destination marketing cannot happen unless destination management has first been put in place.This is the great differentiator between DMOs (destination management and marketing organisations) and platforms like bookings.com, Air BnB and others: companies like Bookings.com don’t interface with the people and businesses in a destination to enhance that destination’s desirability (for example by creating or managing festivals or themed promotions).Minister Winde recently announced R4 million in funding for the CrossCape - the CA-to-CX cycle way. Knysna & Partners has played a major role in working with the various stakeholders and role-players in our area to orchestrate the process, and so ensure that we build a world-class product that we can market to the mountain bikers.We have to differentiate ourselves as a mountain biking destination because - although we once dominated this niche activity, it’s now becoming a highly competitive space. Knysna has lost market share because we failed to keep abreast of what the cyclists want and are attracted to.But we still have all the raw basics to be the best in South Africa, so it is still worth investing in this niche, as one of the many niche markets we target.Our strategy to achieve dominance in this space began with laying claim to the name #TrailTownSA, and our aim is to use this hash-tag to ensure that we return - and remain - at the top of the riders’ minds.Consider that 41 million mountain bikers rode on single-track in the USA in 2001, and that their cycle parks and single track areas are referred to as Trail Towns. By claiming the market position as the South Africa’s Trail Town, we immediately capture the attention of this niche market - which means that people don’t need to struggle to pronounce the word ‘Knysna’ (and they do!) and that we don’t need to explain where Knysna is.Just as surfers will travel to the best waves, mountain bikers travel to Trail Towns.The process of getting riders to understand the Trail Town is Knysna becomes so much easier with a hash-tag like this, but the process of ensuring that we have unique trails requires planning - which, again, is something that the Bookings.com of this world can’t d (but which we do as part of our role as the destination management organisation).Niche markets transcend borders because they represent global communities with shared interests about which groups of people are passionate.We recently experienced this phenomenon when searching for influencers during a planning session for next year’s Knysna Motor Show. Searching #ClassicCars revealed communities, groups, and associations from all over the world.But we must never forget that people in niche markets are also just regular people like you and I: they travel with their families, have fun, eat out and do trips through the Heads when they visit Knysna. Get to understand them and you’ll access markets you might not have been able to access before. Have bike washing and lock up facilities at your establishment, and mountain bikers will make a mental note to return the next time they travel with their bikes.In the spirit of last week’s blog we encourage all establishments to join and emulate our efforts to reach the various niche markets we’re targeting. Use the hash-tag #TrailTownSA in your marketing, strive to adopt a biking culture and show the market we understand what it wants.