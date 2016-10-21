Translate to: 

The magic of niche markets

20
Destination marketing cannot happen unless destination management has first been put in place.
This is the great differentiator between DMOs (destination management and marketing organisations) and platforms like bookings.com, Air BnB and others: companies like Bookings.com don’t interface with the people and businesses in a destination to enhance that destination’s desirability (for example by creating or managing festivals or themed promotions).

Minister Winde recently announced R4 million in funding for the CrossCape - the CA-to-CX cycle way. Knysna & Partners has played a major role in working with the various stakeholders and role-players in our area to orchestrate the process, and so ensure that we build a world-class product that we can market to the mountain bikers.

We have to differentiate ourselves as a mountain biking destination because - although we once dominated this niche activity, it’s now becoming a highly competitive space. Knysna has lost market share because we failed to keep abreast of what the cyclists want and are attracted to.

But we still have all the raw basics to be the best in South Africa, so it is still worth investing in this niche, as one of the many niche markets we target.

Our strategy to achieve dominance in this space began with laying claim to the name #TrailTownSA, and our aim is to use this hash-tag to ensure that we return - and remain - at the top of the riders’ minds.

Consider that 41 million mountain bikers rode on single-track in the USA in 2001, and that their cycle parks and single track areas are referred to as Trail Towns. By claiming the market position as the South Africa’s Trail Town, we immediately capture the attention of this niche market - which means that people don’t need to struggle to pronounce the word ‘Knysna’ (and they do!) and that we don’t need to explain where Knysna is.

Just as surfers will travel to the best waves, mountain bikers travel to Trail Towns.

The process of getting riders to understand the Trail Town is Knysna becomes so much easier with a hash-tag like this, but the process of ensuring that we have unique trails requires planning - which, again, is something that the Bookings.com of this world can’t d (but which we do as part of our role as the destination management organisation).

Niche markets transcend borders because they represent global communities with shared interests about which groups of people are passionate.

We recently experienced this phenomenon when searching for influencers during a planning session for next year’s Knysna Motor Show. Searching #ClassicCars revealed communities, groups, and associations from all over the world.

But we must never forget that people in niche markets are also just regular people like you and I: they travel with their families, have fun, eat out and do trips through the Heads when they visit Knysna. Get to understand them and you’ll access markets you might not have been able to access before. Have bike washing and lock up facilities at your establishment, and mountain bikers will make a mental note to return the next time they travel with their bikes.

In the spirit of last week’s blog we encourage all establishments to join and emulate our efforts to reach the various niche markets we’re targeting. Use the hash-tag #TrailTownSA in your marketing, strive to adopt a biking culture and show the market we understand what it wants.

And finally, help us as package our products more proactively - because our destination is perfect for touring visitors in a number of different niche markets.
 
BY GREG VOGT
07:46 (GMT+2), Mon, 07 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do you consume your news?
Social media
George Herald 10%
Websites
George Herald 47%
Newspapers
George Herald 9%
All of the above
George Herald 34%
Men
Women
Search
freetolive
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 65.
Optimist456
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up