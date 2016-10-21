Translate to: 

Get into Christmas mode

Frankly, all the signs of Christmas being here are downright depressing for many people for various reasons.
 
What happened to this year – it has gone so fast? It feels as though the Christmas tree was taken down only yesterday.
 
Expenses for the holiday season loom large for many.
 
Besides pretending I don't see the panettone, shiny baubles and reindeer decorations everywhere I shop, let's face it, stores are already festooned with Christmas gifts and accessories, not to mention restaurants advertising Christmas venues and specials prolifically.
 
What is nearly upon us cannot be ignored because it is lurking around every corner, but some stats caught my attention and may just get me grocery shopping.
 
Senior agricultural economist at FNB Paul Makube warned last week that since braai season is upon us, red meat prices are going to increase from now on by at least 9 to 15%.
 
He warned that we are heading into a seasonal price increase of between R3.40 and R5.70/kg for Class A beef, while one can expect to pay between R5.60 to R9.40/kg more for lamb. Pork (and the traditional gammon) will also increase in price, without much difference in poultry owing to increasing imports.No point in denying that now is the time to shop for Christmas. The sensible thing to do is make the most of meat prices before they spiral and start paying attention to all the Christmas bazaars and fetes that will be held from now until December 25.
 
Every single year I vow that I will not leave gift shopping until the Christmas eve when the crowds are hellish, stocks have dwindled and I am more claustrophobic in malls than usual.
 
The Leisure Isle fest is a great place to start for gifts and there are already turkeys on the shelves in many grocery stores.
 
Go get those cards and post them now (before the post office does its annual strike, or they'll only reach your loved ones by Easter), actually buy the meat you may need over the holidays and take advantage of the "first fruits" of Christmas gifts in stores.
 
BY ELAINE KING
