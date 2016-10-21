Translate to: 

Turning into a noisy threesome

15
While treating my lips to scalding coffee at Mugg and Bean while my Heidi shops, three cellphone users come into my bubble. Sitting wind down their loud conversations penetrate my ears - despite wax build-up.
 
Normally I'd switch off when these pesky users sprout forth in public. But this time, having nothing else to occupy my holiday mood mind, I concentrate on the three-way vocals hitting fortissimo.
 
It's obvious each of the two guys and one woman have some axe to grind, and the more they speak, the more they froth at the mouth, with faces becoming puffy and sweaty. Heart attack stuff. So much so I remember the CPR lessons our company insisted on. Just in case.
 
Then again, I probably wouldn't mind doing the lady, but if it comes to the men, I'm not so sure. Especially the faux Sumo wrestler. It would take too much breath to reach his lungs, never mind the amount of pounding to trigger his heart. And the air blown into the thin one would escape through his skeletal rib cage.
 
Anyway, the gist of the exchanges.
Cell No 1: "Forget it, Dad, there's no way I'm coughing up more boodle for that idle son of yours. Yes, I know he's my brother, but he has never done a proper day's job in his life – now I must bail him out again! What? You say mom will turn in her grave? Tell you what, Dad, she'll haunt me if I cast my pearls before the swine..."
 
Cell No 2: "What, the Proteas are better than the Aussies? Look at the scoreboard, Boet, what does it tell you? We lost! They play like a yo-yo. They blow hot and cold. Every time I watch them play I sink too many beers. My ball and chain can't savvy why I get so pissed in front of the TV..."
 
Cell No 3: "Those boobs! Water melons bursting out of her bra. Her face? Didn't see her face. But legs that would start a Harley. No, I didn't hear her voice. Hey, what's with you? Voice? Face? You're getting old, my China..."
Then my Heidi appears and I down cold coffee.
 
 
www.cliffsclout.wordpress.com
11:26 (GMT+2), Wed, 02 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 46%
No, never
George Herald 20%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 15%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 18%
Men
Women
Search
McBrie77
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 48.
Ever_be
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up