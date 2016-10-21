Turning into a noisy threesome

While treating my lips to scalding coffee at Mugg and Bean while my Heidi shops, three cellphone users come into my bubble. Sitting wind down their loud conversations penetrate my ears - despite wax build-up.

Normally I'd switch off when these pesky users sprout forth in public. But this time, having nothing else to occupy my holiday mood mind, I concentrate on the three-way vocals hitting fortissimo.

It's obvious each of the two guys and one woman have some axe to grind, and the more they speak, the more they froth at the mouth, with faces becoming puffy and sweaty. Heart attack stuff. So much so I remember the CPR lessons our company insisted on. Just in case.

Then again, I probably wouldn't mind doing the lady, but if it comes to the men, I'm not so sure. Especially the faux Sumo wrestler. It would take too much breath to reach his lungs, never mind the amount of pounding to trigger his heart. And the air blown into the thin one would escape through his skeletal rib cage.

Cell No 1: "Forget it, Dad, there's no way I'm coughing up more boodle for that idle son of yours. Yes, I know he's my brother, but he has never done a proper day's job in his life – now I must bail him out again! What? You say mom will turn in her grave? Tell you what, Dad, she'll haunt me if I cast my pearls before the swine..."

Cell No 2: "What, the Proteas are better than the Aussies? Look at the scoreboard, Boet, what does it tell you? We lost! They play like a yo-yo. They blow hot and cold. Every time I watch them play I sink too many beers. My ball and chain can't savvy why I get so pissed in front of the TV..."

Then my Heidi appears and I down cold coffee.

Cell No 3: "Those boobs! Water melons bursting out of her bra. Her face? Didn't see her face. But legs that would start a Harley. No, I didn't hear her voice. Hey, what's with you? Voice? Face? You're getting old, my China..."