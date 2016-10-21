Translate to: 

Run country like a business

It’s time South Africa enters another dispensation. First we had the draconian Apartheid era that had the majority of the population experiencing abject misery. Then followed the present one that looked promising while Nelson Mandela was at the helm, with the population relatively happy. But then the Zuma era, or rather error, that plunged the country into a junkyard of corruption and incompetence, and sliding towards the Zimbabwe Ruins.
 
What we desperately need to do is rid ourselves of the present form of governance, and start anew with a fresh approach. A business plan, if you like.
 
Had me thinking about the 90 businesses that came out in support of finance minister Proven Gordhan. They could form the catalyst of a new “business party” to tackle the general election in 2019. Just think, candidates with business experience who know how to balance the books and who know how to deal with clients (in this case, with the populace). Given this background they would be able to recognize the needs of the voters, and therefore work towards fulfilling those needs. Totally opposite to that of the Zuma approach that takes and takes, without giving.
The Business Party could appoint Pic n Pay to run Eskom; Shoprite Checkers could transform SAA into a profitable airline; Game could handle the sport portfolio while DisChem could help heal the sick health department.
 
Treasury? What better man than Dr Christo Wiese to control the finances? And he’ll make sure the other departmental heads toe the line. He is so wealthy in his own right that he would make up the shortfall on the loan account. OK, joking.
 
The same criteria could apply to the other struggling departments, like transport, railways, education, fisheries and the all-important land and agriculture.
 
Anyone with business acumen would be able to tackle these problem areas and get them up and running like well-oiled machines.
 
We’ve been through two dispensations with disastrous consequences, thanks to inexperienced, inept and corrupt politicians. These systems of governance didn’t work – on the contrary, they brought more unhappiness, with unemployment and poverty overriding factors.
 
So, come on, Whitey Basson, you’re now retired, so you’ll have the time to take action. You have three years to do it. You did it with Shoprite, so this should be a doddle.
Roll on, the business dispensation.
11:18 (GMT+2), Tue, 01 November 2016
