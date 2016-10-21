Translate to: 

No more Samsung cameras

Following up on my last blog, I can report that I have not been able to get Samsung to answer my calls. However, a local supplier in Knysna has given it to me in writing... Samsung are not making cameras anymore.
 
The sad part about this is the fact that if you invested a fortune in their camera range, the resale value will be around 25% of what you paid for it 12 months ago.
 
I mentioned in a previous blog that rumors about Nikon acquiring all or a portion of Samsung imaging business are nothing new. I have since chatted to my contacts at Nikon, but they flatly deny this...
 
This is pretty big news if it turns out to be true. Nikon has reportedly acquired all of Samsung’s NX camera technology, a move that could shake up the digital camera landscape. I will dig a bit deeper on this one.

Photokina has come and gone, Warren was a guest speaker for Olympus and what an experience it was! We will give you a update soon.

Cheers!
