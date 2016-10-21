As part of a long post shared by Barry Meijer on Facebook about people complaining about someone buying an expensive car, I came across a passage which makes absolute sense to me.

For years I have been pleading that we stop this cycle of simply giving people things, it creates a social mentality where people expect to receive simply because they have less than others.

Here are the lines I read: "The difference between capitalism and a welfare mentality: When you buy something, you put money in people's pockets, and give them dignity for their skills. But, when you give someone something for nothing, you rob them of their dignity and self worth."

