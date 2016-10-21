Happy birthday Mrs President!

Although every country suffers its own unique political woes, one should be grateful not to be in the shoes of others.

Especially those of the American voters. With the campaign in its final throes before the presidential election on 8 November, one is continuously mesmerised by the events as they unfold in what seems to have become something like the Punch and Judy Show.

America (and the rest of the world for that matter) have scarcely recovered from their rage over Trump's misogynous comments, only to bolster themselves for the next episode of typical Trumpism. (*See definition.)

When Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton celebrated her 69th birthday on Wednesday this week, Republican Donald Trump (predictably) fell short of felicitations. Instead, true to his now infamous comments – he blasted her for taking time off the trail "for less important matters" such as attending a concert by British singer Adele in Miami on Tuesday. The singer publicly endorsed Clinton's candidacy at the concert.

Trump's reaction is a result of him being slammed by critics for attending to business matters, as opposed to focusing on his campaign. This follows the opening of Trump's new hotel in Washington. "I can't take an hour off to cut the ribbon at one of the great hotels of the world? I mean, I think I am entitled to it," Trump reportedly said in an interview on ABC News this week.

The hotel, built in the city's Old Post Office, typical of its owner, hasn't been without controversy. Famed chef Jose Andres, set to run one of the restaurants, backed out over Trump's comments regarding Mexicans and their unsavoury influence in the US.

While Clinton was dishing out chocolate cake to travelling reporters following her campaign on her birthday, Trump felt that building his new hotel under budget and ahead of schedule "sent a real message".

From an outsider's perspective, it's almost a pity that this story must end. Simply because, in true Hollywood fashion, it makes such good drama. The ancient battle between good and bad.

The Lady vs the Tra(u)mp.

Acclaimed South African journalist Nechama Brodie recently wrote a piece stating that the only reason Clinton could be disliked, was because she was so good. Many commentators agree, saying that no other presidential candidate has ever been this qualified in terms of hands-on political experience, as Clinton is. Yet, Trump calls her a liar and during a debate lashed out, saying that, should he have been "the Law", she'd be "in jail".

Music legend Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance during Clinton's radio interview on Wednesday, serenading her with his 1980 rendition of Happy Birthday. Not in the same sultry fashion as Marilyn Monroe sang Happy Birthday to John F Kennedy, but still .... Clearly a Clinton fan, Wonder wore a black blazer with the words, "1st woman president" and Clinton's name written on the sleeve. His comments on her candidacy were: "Truth be told, I think we as men have had our chance to work it out. It's time to let a woman do it."

Sure – nobody's perfect, but face it, unlike the song made famous by the likes of crooner Frank Sinatra, The lady is no Tra(u)mp!

* Barbara Tabachnick, Professor Emerita of Psychology at California State University, Northridge: The term Trumpism encompasses four characteristics: celebrity, nativism, the outsider phenomenon and populism. ...

"Like all populism,Trumpism relies on the rhetoric of resentment but is thin on specifics."

