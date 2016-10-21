Translate to: 

Happy birthday Mrs President!

13
Although every country suffers its own unique political woes, one should be grateful not to be in the shoes of others.
 
Especially those of the American voters. With the campaign in its final throes before the presidential election on 8 November, one is continuously mesmerised by the events as they unfold in what seems to have become something like the Punch and Judy Show.
 
America (and the rest of the world for that matter) have scarcely recovered from their rage over Trump's misogynous comments, only to bolster themselves for the next episode of typical Trumpism. (*See definition.)
 
When Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton celebrated her 69th birthday on Wednesday this week, Republican Donald Trump (predictably) fell short of felicitations. Instead, true to his now infamous comments – he blasted her for taking time off the trail "for less important matters" such as attending a concert by British singer Adele in Miami on Tuesday. The singer publicly endorsed Clinton's candidacy at the concert.
 
Trump's reaction is a result of him being slammed by critics for attending to business matters, as opposed to focusing on his campaign. This follows the opening of Trump's new hotel in Washington. "I can't take an hour off to cut the ribbon at one of the great hotels of the world? I mean, I think I am entitled to it," Trump reportedly said in an interview on ABC News this week.
 
The hotel, built in the city's Old Post Office, typical of its owner, hasn't been without controversy. Famed chef Jose Andres, set to run one of the restaurants, backed out over Trump's comments regarding Mexicans and their unsavoury influence in the US.
 
While Clinton was dishing out chocolate cake to travelling reporters following her campaign on her birthday, Trump felt that building his new hotel under budget and ahead of schedule "sent a real message".
 
From an outsider's perspective, it's almost a pity that this story must end. Simply because, in true Hollywood fashion, it makes such good drama. The ancient battle between good and bad.
 
The Lady vs the Tra(u)mp.
 
Acclaimed South African journalist Nechama Brodie recently wrote a piece stating that the only reason Clinton could be disliked, was because she was so good. Many commentators agree, saying that no other presidential candidate has ever been this qualified in terms of hands-on political experience, as Clinton is. Yet, Trump calls her a liar and during a debate lashed out, saying that, should he have been "the Law", she'd be "in jail".
 
Music legend Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance during Clinton's radio interview on Wednesday, serenading her with his 1980 rendition of Happy Birthday. Not in the same sultry fashion as Marilyn Monroe sang Happy Birthday to John F Kennedy, but still .... Clearly a Clinton fan, Wonder wore a black blazer with the words, "1st woman president" and Clinton's name written on the sleeve. His comments on her candidacy were: "Truth be told, I think we as men have had our chance to work it out. It's time to let a woman do it."
 
Sure – nobody's perfect, but face it, unlike the song made famous by the likes of crooner Frank Sinatra, The lady is no Tra(u)mp!
 
* Barbara Tabachnick, Professor Emerita of Psychology at California State University, Northridge: The term Trumpism encompasses four characteristics: celebrity, nativism, the outsider phenomenon and populism. ...
 
"Like all populism,Trumpism relies on the rhetoric of resentment but is thin on specifics."
10:24 (GMT+2), Fri, 28 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 44%
No, never
George Herald 15%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 10%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 31%
Men
Women
Search
BOB_57
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 60.
SirGiggs69
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up