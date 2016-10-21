I have spent the better part of Monday morning uploading photos from a reader to our system and also matching it with the correct captions.

Through no fault of a dedicated reader the same pictures came through about 50 times – about as many emails as I also got at the same time from others. While this was happening I was also busy with another huge photo gallery production.

This is not to mention having to "service" our online edition with stories and photos, but also to deal with Facebook comments, some of which are downright mean.

To our dear readers (those who faithfully buy our newspaper on a Thursday, but also all who read us online and contribute), not a day passes without us having to explain what format we need submissions to adhere to.

To those brilliant schools who have learnt, thank you. And to our stunning rugby coach and other people who send sport stories and photographs, thanks!

Copy (the story) needs to be sent in a word document and photographs need to be sent in .jpg format and be at least 1mb each, otherwise they do not reproduce well in print.

If there are people in the photographs and the group is less than 10 we need every full name, not just initials, from left to right or in a way that they are clearly identified as well as their positions/reason for being photographed, if any.

We really appreciate your contributions, but please, heaven help us, follow the format above.

The world of news online and for the print publication is really very hectic, but this is how readers can help us:To those who do not know what we require, please take note that for all school, sport and other articles with photographs and every single person out there who wants something published in the paper, this is how it has to be:This is not because we are being difficult or unhelpful, but because we process vast amounts of copy every day, and taking time to tell everybody who does not follow this format takes time and more time again… until it is right.Oh and please just accept that the story will be used online soon after you send it, but if we are short of space in the actual paper it may have to wait over until there is space – especially if it is not breaking news.