Targeting defined markets together

Last week’s blog touched on how we use events and festivals to increase business to our economy.

The blog described how we also achieve a number of other objectives, for example in the case of the Knysna Arts Festival, getting youth to attend top performances in the hope that they are inspired and develop an appreciation of the arts, and even perhaps aim to achieve success in them.

The collective effort we are looking for with our marketing partners (our members) is that each tourism business that markets itself incorporates a very simple formula into their marketing strategy.

If each tourism business persuades their clients in the travel trade to include Knysna’s events and festivals into their itineraries, our collective effort in getting this message across will be compelling.

We also encourage accommodation members to go further by encouraging the trade to book their clients into specific events. To do this, of course, the trade needs to know the details of our events well in advance – and this requires close interaction with the organisers of the events or festivals.

This week we asked our accommodation members to send us their special deals for next year’s Knysna Motor Show on April 30. Imagine if 30% of Knysna’s accommodation businesses displayed their motor show specials on their websites, and shared this on social media – all using the same hashtags! The collective result will deliver a very powerful message.

Our objective for the last part of this year, and into 2017, is to get this kind of collaborative effort right with all our festivals and events, and any other marketing platforms that enable us to reach defined markets.

This is what destination marketing is all about.

Destination management, on the other hand, refers to the orchestration of our collective efforts so that we can present ourselves as a desirable destination with one common message. An example of destination management within the arts festival is to ensure that our community as a whole engages with the festival and all its parts.

On a broader scale, our organisation works towards inspiring new events within our destination. This enables us to deliver on our promise that we are the Events and Festivals Town of South Africa.

Our primary objective is to increase business or investment to our destination by increasing visitors to the area – while our secondary objective is to showcase the elements of our economy that are unique to our destination.

We can assume that there is no need to debate the notion that our economy is tourism-driven. More visitors to our town will automatically lead to a greater spend, which automatically translates into businesses buying more from the supply chain.

Next week we will look into niche markets and how we manage our destination to meet their needs.

BY GREG VOGT

