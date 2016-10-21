Translate to: 

Targeting defined markets together

20
Last week’s blog touched on how we use events and festivals to increase business to our economy.
 
The blog described how we also achieve a number of other objectives, for example in the case of the Knysna Arts Festival, getting youth to attend top performances in the hope that they are inspired and develop an appreciation of the arts, and even perhaps aim to achieve success in them.
 
The collective effort we are looking for with our marketing partners (our members) is that each tourism business that markets itself incorporates a very simple formula into their marketing strategy.
 
If each tourism business persuades their clients in the travel trade to include Knysna’s events and festivals into their itineraries, our collective effort in getting this message across will be compelling.
 
We also encourage accommodation members to go further by encouraging the trade to book their clients into specific events. To do this, of course, the trade needs to know the details of our events well in advance – and this requires close interaction with the organisers of the events or festivals.
 
This week we asked our accommodation members to send us their special deals for next year’s Knysna Motor Show on April 30. Imagine if 30% of Knysna’s accommodation businesses displayed their motor show specials on their websites, and shared this on social media – all using the same hashtags! The collective result will deliver a very powerful message.
 
Our objective for the last part of this year, and into 2017, is to get this kind of collaborative effort right with all our festivals and events, and any other marketing platforms that enable us to reach defined markets.
 
This is what destination marketing is all about.
 
Destination management, on the other hand, refers to the orchestration of our collective efforts so that we can present ourselves as a desirable destination with one common message. An example of destination management within the arts festival is to ensure that our community as a whole engages with the festival and all its parts.
 
On a broader scale, our organisation works towards inspiring new events within our destination. This enables us to deliver on our promise that we are the Events and Festivals Town of South Africa.
 
Our primary objective is to increase business or investment to our destination by increasing visitors to the area – while our secondary objective is to showcase the elements of our economy that are unique to our destination.
 
We can assume that there is no need to debate the notion that our economy is tourism-driven. More visitors to our town will automatically lead to a greater spend, which automatically translates into businesses buying more from the supply chain.
 
Next week we will look into niche markets and how we manage our destination to meet their needs.
 
BY GREG VOGT
07:43 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 21%
No
George Herald 76%
What earthquake?
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Onlyme_023
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 55.
Gman01
I'm a 67 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 66.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up