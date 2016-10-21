Translate to: 

Enough to makeyour hair stand on end

15
Excuse me while I give my scalp a good scratch. After coming across an article that says our mop carries thousands of bugs, some good, others bad, I've had the itches.
 
Scratch.
 
The article goes on to describe the various diseases of the scalp. The common one is folliculitus. Sounds like some ditty pronounced similarly. But there's nothing musical about the root cause of this infection. Staphylococus.
 
Scratch. Scratch.
 
How come I'm on about this antsy subject? For no reason, except I was desperate to read something while awaiting delivery of my car at the panel-beaters. So it was just by chance I spotted this hairy info piece in a medical journal found on a pile of old magazines.
 
Scratch. Scratch.
 
It says with luck, scalp bacteria can be killed quickly with medication. But if the infection is deep into the hair follicles, it will need antibiotics. And can take some time.
 
The scary part is that ALL hair has thousands of clinging bacteria. Good ones and bad ones. Without the good ones your scalp can come short. This presupposes that the scalp suffers all manner of diseases without the goodies.
 
What of bald people? With a shortage of good bugs that come with hair is it prone to infection? Does it also affect the brain? I mean, follicles are deep seated.
 
Scratch. Scratch. Scratch.
 
Car still not ready, so my mind remains on the subject. I recall folk who've I've come across who shaved their heads. Yul Brunner as a king, was mad as a hatter. A bald maths teacher was totally cuckoo. And then with a start I realised our own president has a shiny head.
 
Scratch. Scratch. Scratch.
 
This could explain why his morning stories differ from the ones in the afternoon. In the morning there's nothing wrong with the economy. In the afternoon, the economy is in a shambles because of the strikes. In the evening there is nothing wrong with striking – it's part of our democracy. The next morning apartheid's to blame.
 
So maybe he should grow a good mop of hair and treat the symptoms with good bacteria, thus getting the brain to act rationally and with common sense. It might also erase the temptation of fraternising with questionable people.
Would it not be wonderful to land up with an effective leader for a change?
 
Thankfully my car is ready, and end to the scratching.
 
www.cliffsclout.wordpress.com
10:37 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
