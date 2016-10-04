Translate to: 

Growing festivals in Knysna

20
For the past three years at Indaba and World Trade Market (WTM ) Africa, Knysna & Partners has embarked on a campaign where we have promoted four key themes to the travel trade and media. One of these themes is to position Knysna as the "Events and festivals town of South Africa".
 
The 16 events and festivals we host in our town annually provide interesting entertainment for, and attract, visitors to the area.
 
Last week the Knysna Arts Festival provided a number of very entertaining performances in both the visual and performing arts that could have provided interesting insight to the South African context, through theatre and storytelling (and documenting and commenting on etc), for visiting tour groups and individual travellers nationally and from abroad. "Falling off the Horn" is one such performance that our budding performing arts youth in Knysna should have experienced as inspiration to participate in future arts festivals.
 
The words "could have" and "should have" used in the previous paragraph provide insight into the process we have to embark on to ensure year-on-year growth of this event.
 
As a destination management and marketing organisation, our role is to first orchestrate the process of working with the Knysna Arts Festival committee to ensure that we slowly integrate local performances into the festival programme.
 
At the same time we have to feed (market) this content to the travel trade and national market, together with the help of our local hospitality partners who are in constant conversation with inbound tour operators. There is a management process that precedes the marketing process.
 
As a town, we have to embrace this festival to ensure that its future provides a unique platform from which our tourism sector can generate business for the Knysna economy. Criticism is a part of growth and is taken constructively, however, we invite critics to consider what has been achieved in three years (and remember that it has taken 34 years for the oyster festival to get where it is today), and share the vision of the Knysna Arts Festival so that it can live into (grow, expand, develop ) its potential – a platform for local and South African artists to showcase their work to the world.
 
How do we use inspiring performances to motivate our youth in Knysna to participate in future arts festivals? Our festival 365 model calls for Knysna & Partners to begin the process of discovery within our communities so that we can achieve the objective of nurturing local talent to perform in next year’s event, which is a management process.
 
At the same time, we have to garner interest from the travel trade to incorporate the event into their itineraries (this is a marketing process), and while this is a gradual process that requires involvement at many levels from our business community, the foundation for us to achieve this has been set by the Knysna Arts Festival committee and event sponsor Sotheby’s – thank you for this.
10:40 (GMT+2), Fri, 21 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 23%
No
George Herald 74%
What earthquake?
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Jongbokkie555
I'm a 26 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 20 and 40.
Burna_boy
I'm a 24 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 18 and 33.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up