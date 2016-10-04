Growing festivals in Knysna

For the past three years at Indaba and World Trade Market (WTM ) Africa, Knysna & Partners has embarked on a campaign where we have promoted four key themes to the travel trade and media. One of these themes is to position Knysna as the "Events and festivals town of South Africa".

The 16 events and festivals we host in our town annually provide interesting entertainment for, and attract, visitors to the area.

Last week the Knysna Arts Festival provided a number of very entertaining performances in both the visual and performing arts that could have provided interesting insight to the South African context, through theatre and storytelling (and documenting and commenting on etc), for visiting tour groups and individual travellers nationally and from abroad. "Falling off the Horn" is one such performance that our budding performing arts youth in Knysna should have experienced as inspiration to participate in future arts festivals.

The words "could have" and "should have" used in the previous paragraph provide insight into the process we have to embark on to ensure year-on-year growth of this event.

As a destination management and marketing organisation, our role is to first orchestrate the process of working with the Knysna Arts Festival committee to ensure that we slowly integrate local performances into the festival programme.

At the same time we have to feed (market) this content to the travel trade and national market, together with the help of our local hospitality partners who are in constant conversation with inbound tour operators. There is a management process that precedes the marketing process.

As a town, we have to embrace this festival to ensure that its future provides a unique platform from which our tourism sector can generate business for the Knysna economy. Criticism is a part of growth and is taken constructively, however, we invite critics to consider what has been achieved in three years (and remember that it has taken 34 years for the oyster festival to get where it is today), and share the vision of the Knysna Arts Festival so that it can live into (grow, expand, develop ) its potential – a platform for local and South African artists to showcase their work to the world.

How do we use inspiring performances to motivate our youth in Knysna to participate in future arts festivals? Our festival 365 model calls for Knysna & Partners to begin the process of discovery within our communities so that we can achieve the objective of nurturing local talent to perform in next year’s event, which is a management process.

At the same time, we have to garner interest from the travel trade to incorporate the event into their itineraries (this is a marketing process), and while this is a gradual process that requires involvement at many levels from our business community, the foundation for us to achieve this has been set by the Knysna Arts Festival committee and event sponsor Sotheby’s – thank you for this.