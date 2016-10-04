Structuring news that readers can use

How does this affect readers?

Apart from exciting new designs of newspapers – fresher, bright and just plain sexier – that will be rolled out in time, the essence of a newspaper in this digital age and its online version were examined.

How can we not duplicate stories in the paper that are on the web?

Community newspapers are fortunately not under the threat as are ever-shrinking provincial papers, but we are facing challenges of how to make readers' online and newspaper experience complement each other and make both mediums the best they can be.

How do we entice readers of both the newspaper and the online version to read both?

For me, the most brilliant concept will be adopted by our community newspapers, which is "news you can use".

In this week's paper we have a story of a man who simply parked his caravan in an upmarket suburb on an empty piece of ground. He claims to have no money to live anywhere, alleges that he was turned down for an RDP home because he is white, and it is a sad story.

There are many issues to be developed around this news story:

• The legal rights of both the squatter and the neighbours are an obvious thing to examine.

But readers, we urge you to help us get this right by engaging with us online and with letters, phone calls, whatever suits you.

Your comments on Facebook regarding a breaking story are helpful in that we get to hear your opinion, your questions and your views.

We undertake to give you news as it breaks on the web, but then develop the story with the news you can actually use, that is helpful to all involved, in the print edition.

Should we not answer your questions about the issue concerned and actually give you something tangible and useful to apply to the situation whatever it is, don't hesitate to ask.

We are trying to meet your news demands and value your input.

Read us online at www.knysnaplettherald.com to keep up with the news as it happens in our community, but read the full story in the paper.

BY ELAINE KING

Editors from the entire Caxton group had a very successful "bosberaad" in Johannesburg last week.This story would ideally be broken on the web, but the juicy ("news you can use") details kept for the paper.• What options are available to this man and his family?• What are neighbours supposed to do – feed the destitute family, phone the police to have them removed, phone the municipality?