Why worry when whacky and weird?

More than one person reckons I’m a little weird. Eccentric, was another word being thrown in my face. Later in life fellow journos called me the mad editor.

Even my mom whispered it around that I was a funny kid, not like in humorous, but “a little off”. I’d rather play on my own than with school or neigbourhood kids.

I created my own merry-go-round by up ending my tricycle – later a proper bike– and turning the wheel by hand while loudly humming appropriate tunes I picked up at the annual amusement park operating on the oop veld near our home. My operation, like the real one, was on at night with a candles placed around the bike. Funny kid, eh?

When we had visitors, I’d run off without greeting them, finding safety in the dark cellar under the house until they left. I had had enough of being kissed by aunts suffering from halitosis, or having my hand crushed by uncles with fat fingers. Or having to recite “Muskiete-jag” and sing “Heavenly Sunshine” umpteen times to the same audience.

Was a bad team player in the corporate world. Those idiotic workshops that included motivational speakers reading from American scripts had me biting through my tongue. I’d sit drawing three-dimensional cubes, or stick men representing the speakers and my suffering colleagues, putting quotes in bubbles.

I detested those play-play acts in which real life situations at the work place are simulated. I found excuses to “leave the room” and stayed away until the agony session was over.

Board games at home? Couldn’t stand them – still can’t. Especially when playing against someone who hates losing and sulks when not winning. Does this make me weird or eccentric?

If it does, I’m unconcerned. See, psychologist David Weeks says people with a mental illness suffer from their behaviour, while eccentrics are happy. He claims eccentrics are less prone to mental illness than everyone else. Wish my mom was still around.

According to Weeks' study, there are fifteen distinctive characteristics that differentiate a healthy eccentric person from a regular person or someone who has a mental illness. The first five are found in most people regarded as eccentric: nonconforming, creative, strongly motivated by curiosity, idealistic: wants the world to be a better place, happily obsessed with one hobby.

So there. I’m not mental.