Translate to: 

Why worry when whacky and weird?

15
More than one person reckons I’m a little weird. Eccentric, was another word being thrown in my face. Later in life fellow journos called me the mad editor.
 
Even my mom whispered it around that I was a funny kid, not like in humorous, but “a little off”. I’d rather play on my own than with school or neigbourhood kids.
 
I created my own merry-go-round by up ending my tricycle – later a proper bike– and turning the wheel by hand while loudly humming appropriate tunes I picked up at the annual amusement park operating on the oop veld near our home. My operation, like the real one, was on at night with a candles placed around the bike. Funny kid, eh?
 
When we had visitors, I’d run off without greeting them, finding safety in the dark cellar under the house until they left. I had had enough of being kissed by aunts suffering from halitosis, or having my hand crushed by uncles with fat fingers. Or having to recite “Muskiete-jag” and sing “Heavenly Sunshine” umpteen times to the same audience.
 
Was a bad team player in the corporate world. Those idiotic workshops that included motivational speakers reading from American scripts had me biting through my tongue. I’d sit drawing three-dimensional cubes, or stick men representing the speakers and my suffering colleagues, putting quotes in bubbles.
 
I detested those play-play acts in which real life situations at the work place are simulated. I found excuses to “leave the room” and stayed away until the agony session was over.
 
Board games at home? Couldn’t stand them – still can’t. Especially when playing against someone who hates losing and sulks when not winning. Does this make me weird or eccentric?
 
If it does, I’m unconcerned. See, psychologist David Weeks says people with a mental illness suffer from their behaviour, while eccentrics are happy. He claims eccentrics are less prone to mental illness than everyone else. Wish my mom was still around.
 
According to Weeks' study, there are fifteen distinctive characteristics that differentiate a healthy eccentric person from a regular person or someone who has a mental illness. The first five are found in most people regarded as eccentric: nonconforming, creative, strongly motivated by curiosity, idealistic: wants the world to be a better place, happily obsessed with one hobby.
 
So there. I’m not mental.
14:04 (GMT+2), Fri, 14 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 19%
No
George Herald 81%
Men
Women
Search
Kave71
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 55.
Bigdreamer147
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up