No 'Happy Meal'

13
The state of South Afican rugby is clearly not an elephant in the living room.
 
In 1814, Ivan Andreevich Krylov (1769-1844), poet and fabelist, wrote a fable entitled The Inquisitive Man, which tells of a man who goes to a museum and notices all sorts of tiny things, but fails to notice an "elephant".
 
After the horror unfolded at King's Park in Durban last Saturday as the All Blacks throttled and flattened the once-mighty Springboks, the elephant has been under severe scrutiny, worse even - relentless attack.
 
The Springboks' failure to secure more than four victories out of their nine tests since June 2016 and all the gory details that go with this sporting disaster, have been widely discussed and publicised this week. It has been a top-of-mind discussion in corporate offices and on street corners, alike.
 
South Africans are angry. No - they seem to be livid.
 
The desperate coach seems to be at the end of his arsenal of excuses. Former players are publicly lamenting the state of affairs. From the inner circle, however, the utter silence apart from the current Bok squad's defeated body language, has been deafening. Until finally, brave flanker Duane Vermeulen, stuck out his neck to speak his mind, even laying into the Sports Ministry (probably a good thing that he's in another continent right now!).
 
Only the opposition is pleading for patience. Shortly after the devastating game on Saturday, All Black coach Steve Hansen, in contrast to most other commentators including both experts and laymen, complimented the Bok squad on being a "really good side" with a "good coach".
 
In the same breath, he swiftly shared a few aspects of why Kiwi rugby has lapped the rest of the world in terms of the kind of game they play, highlighting the obvious shortfalls the Bokke and the nation paid dearly for on Saturday.
 
Patience? Yes Coach Hansen! But what you don't understand is that sport stands as a central pillar to the ideological concept of nation building in South Africa. With so many other issues threatening the country's fragile stability, South Africans are desperate to lock their eyes on to something that seems like a winning streak - against all odds.
 
Seeing something like rugby, which represents more than just a game to many South Africans, tumble like house of cards, is most demoralising.
 
However, with the big indaba coming up later this month to save the sinking ship of SA rugby, one should take heart. It is often said that the easiest way to find something you have lost along the way, is to retrace your steps – sometimes all the way back to the beginning.
 
And about that elephant…. Once you have noticed it, there is only one way of eating it: one bite at a time.
 
Bon appétit!
10:13 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
