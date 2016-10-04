2016 and yes, what is going on at Samsung?

The problem for Samsung, in terms of sales, is not that its products are bad, not that it has fallen behind the competition, nor that the company is suffering a brand crisis.

More consumers are using Samsung devices than ever, and the company is still the largest smartphone brand in many regions around the world. The problem is that the markets where Samsung has the strongest presence are heavily saturated, leading to a fall in sales. Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 crisis, what started out as a few isolated reports of exploding batteries in late August, has continued to gather pace.

Samsung initially delayed shipments, then issued a world-wide recall on September 1, before sending out replacement Note 7 devices that same month. But over the last week there have been multiple reports of replacements catching fire, too.

Listening to the news it appear that all sales will be refunded and production halted. The leads me to the next question. What is happening to the camera division. It remains tight lipped about this. One of our camera retailers continues to sell the product. However, the world out there is wondering. Samsung didn’t show any NX cameras or lenses at the most recent Consumer Electronics Show. It also had no presence at Photokina this year. Either Samsung is sandbagging its next camera release for reasons unknown, or, more realistically, it’s quietly exiting the market.

In an attempt to get clarification on this, I called the customer care centre in Gauteng. Well, the lines were so busy I never got to chat to anyone. I will follow up on this once contact has been made.

Cheers,

Ian