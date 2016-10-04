House guests, take note

Want to be the perfect houseguest and get invited back again? Then don't use your phone, always take off your shoes and never ask for the Wi-Fi password.

An etiquette study has revealed the top 10 ‘rude’ faux pas according to homeowners.

Wearing shoes on the carpet as a house-guest is also a no-no, with 64% revealing they think guests should take off their shoes when entering someone else’s home.

Intrusion of privacy also rated highly in the house guest faux pas survey, with 58 per cent admitting they thought it rude for guests to look in their bedroom without permission, and a further 52 per cent saying they don’t like it when people peer in their fridge through fear of being judged.





Read more here. When it comes to home entertaining, 24% said they would expect a gift from dinner guests, with a bottle of wine being the preferred token, compared to just 3% who expect a gift from daytime visitors.

The survey found that it's bad manners to ask for the internet access code, while 89% branded using a phone at the table as the biggest house guest faux pas.