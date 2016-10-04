Animals have real cause to protest

What if animals were to protest? They have more reason to take to the streets and air grievances caused by humans than irresponsible university students.

Let’s consider reasons why animals have the right of showing their disdain. Ducks and geese come to mind. They are forced to gulp down seed to help swell their livers so that diners can fill their fat bellies with a dish with the fancy French name. To produce foie gras (“fatty liver”), workers ram pipes down the throats of male ducks, pumping kilos of grain and fat into their stomachs, or geese in a process known as “gavage.”

The force-feeding causes the birds’ livers to swell to up to 10 times their normal size. Many birds have difficulty standing because their engorged livers distend their abdomens, and they tear out their own feathers and attack each other out of stress.

Hens also have good reason to join the street march. Especially the ones imprisoned in coops with little or no space for free movement. Caged for life without exercise while constantly drained of calcium to form egg shells, battery hens develop severe osteoporosis of intensive confinement. Their “free range” compatriots would undoubtedly support the protests.

What about rhinos? They are shot with darts filled with powerful sleeping drugs, immobilising them. The poachers then use saws or machetes to hack off the horns. The animals are left with gaping wounds pouring with blood. All this to satisfy the lusts of disillusioned Asian men.

Rats and mice will mount the elephants during the protest. More than 100 million of them are killed in US laboratories every year. They are abused in everything from toxicology tests (in which they are slowly poisoned to death) to painful burn experiments to psychological experiments that induce terror, anxiety, depression, and helplessness.

Makes you laugh (and cry) when you compare the reasons behind the protests of Malema’s EFF and university students with that of animals at the hands of cruel humans.

Elephants are next in line. Those in circuses are denied everything that is natural and important to them. They are beaten with bull-hooks, sharp instruments resembling a fireplace poker, until they bleed, in order to force them to perform dangerous, uncomfortable tricks. Babies are separated from their mothers and trained in the same way.I’d gladly toi-toy with the animals.You?