Loosen that tight marriage knot

Not only women become emotional at weddings. I’ve seen the odd man surreptitiously slide a finger across the eyes to remove those damning droplets. He mutters something about flu coming on. Must admit, I’ve done the same on occasion, especially when the couples are near and dear.

But weddings leave me with mixed feelings. On the one hand, I’m glad couples share a special day with all the trappings. On the other I always wonder how long the merger will last. See, I’ve witnessed too many marriages falter, ending in divorce and the mess that follows. Especially when children are involved and are forced into a see-saw situation, having to divide their lives between two parties at constant war.

So in too many cases weddings are a misnomer. Vows are broken. To love and to cherish, until death us do part, through sickness and sorrow, blah, blah – all these down the drain. Ministerial messages calling for mutual sacrifice, fall on deaf ears.

All this after the effort and expense of having a formal wedding in a church and reception held at some smart venue, adding to the outlandish price tag. Also having to bear the brunt of guests who mouth off about the proceedings.

“The sermon was too long and tedious”. “Oh, man, and what did you think of the wedding dress –probably inherited from her granny”? “The wine was warm, and that in a hall without air conditioning”. “As for the catering. I had to stand in the queue for half an hour on my high heels that were killing my bunions”.

Taking all this in account I’ve have a blueprint for weddings. Simple. No weddings. Not in their present form, that is.

Vows? Bridegroom: “Do you take me as I am, stink feet and all?” Bride: “Oh, alright, but will you cope with my halitosis?”

Boy meets girl. Proposes. She says yes. He says, OK, let’s set a date. She asks, where? He says, your home or mine? Mine, she says. Who to invite? They each draw up a list. Send invitations via email. Another decision to make. Licensed marriage officer. Either religious or secular. She prefers religious, so contact is made with cloth people.Savvy? No heavenly promises without any earthly use.And a home wedding comes cheaper – more money towards a home or car.Oh, alright, throw in a wedding dress.