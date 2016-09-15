Wealth = Wisdom

Fire burn and cauldron bubble.

These slightly ominous words from Shakespeare's timeless classic Macbeth seem to be the only appropriate description for the tumultuous scenes of violence at tertiary institutions around the country since last week.

Protests erupted following an announcement by Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande that universities could increase fees by up to 8%.

At the University of Cape Town, Vice Chancellor Max Price has urged protesting Fees Must Fall students not to destroy their futures. Polls indicate that in some faculties 80-90% of students want to stay in class, however, the entire institution is being held hostage. Price said that keeping universities open would require large volumes of private security, which cost UCT an average of R1m per month during the height of protests last year. Should the protests be pushed into a third and fourth week, the university could be closed until 2017.

At the Durban University of Technology, currently closed, there was a firing of rubber bullets in reply to bricks and stones hurled at police by protesting students. DUT spokesperson Alan Khan stated that he feels there is "no indication that strikes will subside".

As if there hasn't already been enough drama among the students at the University of Johannesburg, they aggressively marched on their neighbours at Wits University. Police had to move in to defend the campus on Wednesday.

Students at Wits yesterday, took part in a poll to determine whether its academic programme should resume after a shutdown following protests.

At the University of Limpopo, dozens of students were kicked off campus after university principal Professor Mahlo Mokgalong closed the campus because its property was under attack. Academic programmes have been suspended indefinitely.

"I don't know where I am going to sleep," a third year BCom Arts student from Atteridgeville told News24 following the eviction: "This protest is costing us; some of us wanted to graduate and help our struggling parents."

Amid all this, it was announced this week, that for the first eight months this year, real take-home salaries in South Africa declined by -0,4%, according to the BankservAfrica Disposable Salary Index (BDSI).

Basically, while workers received nominal salary increases, the real value of them ended up being lower due to higher inflation.

Pensions, on the other hand, are seemingly driving the SA economy. Total pension payouts were 13% higher in August 2016 than in August 2015. Total salary payments only increased 5.4%, far lower than the August inflation rate of 5.9%.

Chief economist Mike Schüssler, at Economists dotcoza says that the domestic economy is being kept alive by the increases that pensioners are getting, rather than salaries. The SA economy is actually relying on spending by people with private pensions. He also pointed out that the fastest growing segment of the SA population is those over 65.

Quo vadis? British heavy metal band Judas Priest had a hit with the song You don't have to be old to be wise.

Therefore, to the striking students: be wise, today - because tomorrow you will need both wisdom and some wealth to keep the world going.

BY CORNELLE CARSTENS.

